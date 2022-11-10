Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.

