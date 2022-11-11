Houston’s Nutcracker Market Draws a Huge Crowd For Its Preview Night — and the Shopping Must-Haves Build Buzz

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Mega Holiday Fundraiser Draws Massive Crowds — Nutcracker Market Makes Luncheons Super Events
Lenny Matuszewski, Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market honoree Patsy Chapman, Tamara Klosz Bonar with the yellow rose bouquet presentation at the Macy's market brunch. (Photo by Melissa Taylor) With 1,450 attending the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Saks Fifth Avenue luncheon and fashion presentation at NRG Center, it has to be the...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
myfoxzone.com
Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination
HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!. Editor's note: The above video is from a related story. Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. The destination, which will...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted pies, cookies, cakes and other desserts from Houston restaurants and bakeries. Choose from traditional flavors and modern twists, all geared towards making your holiday a little sweeter. There’s always room for dessert — and calories don’t count on Thanksgiving. Artisana Bakery,...
houstoniamag.com
6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs
It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
spacecityweather.com
Houston will feel truly winterlike this week, plus an early look at our Thanksgiving forecast
Good morning. Houston will see a brief warm-up today, with a healthy chance of rain showers, before a front ushers in the coldest week of the year since the depths of last winter. And by cold, I mean daytime highs mostly in the 50s, which is really rather chilly for mid-November. So dress warmly.
coveringkaty.com
Voodoo Doughnut to open soon in Katy
KATY - (Covering Katy News) - Voodoo Doughnut, known for its Bacon Maple Bar, is coming to the Katy area. The shop will reportedly open in mid December at 1301 North Fry Road between the Katy Freeway and Park Row. The company also recently opened a store in Cypress. Voodoo...
World's largest bounce house stops at Katy Mills Mall through Thanksgiving weekend
Get ready to jump into the weekend! The World's Largest Bounce House is on tour and includes the Sport Slam, the Giant and airSPACE.
This $12.5 million Houston Tudor mansion is Robin Hood's haven
The charming Tudor home just west of Houston's Memorial Park is full of antique details.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.– (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world,”...
travelawaits.com
Why This Is The Most Magical Place To Celebrate The Holidays On Texas’s Gulf Coast
Galveston Island, just an hour outside of Houston, takes Christmas to a whole new level. Called the Winter Wonder Island of Texas, this historic beach town offers a host of special holiday celebrations along its 32-mile coastline. Where else can you enjoy tropical weather with traditional Victorian charm, a world-renowned Dickens festival, and light shows — all within a close drive from the state’s largest city?
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
Caroline's on Main to return to Tomball with tamales and gluten-free, keto bakery
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's closed in Spring. Owners Caroline and Chad Cobell are returning to Tomball this fall and opening Caroline's on Main. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) Caroline’s on Main will open at 403 W. Main St., Tomball, in late November or December once Pain Train...
Celebration of life service for rapper Takeoff happening today at State Farm Arena
Fans will gather to remember rapper Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, during a celebration of life service Friday. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died last week after he was shot outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made in his death. State...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
hotelnewsresource.com
Minute Suites Opens at George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Minute Suites had its grand opening for its first location in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). The new site is located near Gate C14. This location has 5 suites, a bathroom, and a shower, open 24 hours daily. Minute Suites were designed as a place to get work done...
thepostnewspaper.net
Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony
Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with both the Texas City-La Marque and League City Chambers of Commerce taking part in the event. Founded in 2011 by Pastor Brian Young and his wife, Tasha, Word Power Church was originally located in League City before the pandemic led them to hosting outdoor services at Mainland City Centre. The church recently purchased land off Magnolia Street in La Marque, not too far from where Young, a 1990 graduate of La Marque High School, grew up.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Comments / 1