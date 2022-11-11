Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie says her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff isn't happening
It's not a pirate's life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned "Pirates" film because Disney didn't want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She'd been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie's Harley Quinn flick, "Birds of Prey."
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the aquatic adversary known as Namor wastes no time establishing himself as one of those beguiling but strange characters that can polarize an audience: the ocean-dwelling deity uses conch shells like smartphones and has feathered wings on his ankles. But as portrayed by Mexican actor...
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
'Yellowstone' is back, as the Kevin Costner series takes a sharper turn into politics
"Yellowstone" is one of those mysteries of the TV business, a series that generates major ratings but like the late comic Rodney Dangerfield, doesn't always get much respect. That dynamic was summed up last year by a Vanity Fair headline that read, "Here's to Yellowstone, the Most-Watched Show Everyone Isn't Talking About."
The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation
The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band's verified account. "I was at a bar last...
Lindsay Lohan's Christmas movie isn't what you hoped it'd be -- it is so much more
Imagine, for a moment, a lush, snowy mountainscape. As you gaze upon it, dreamy music plays (from who knows where -- but it doesn't matter) and you feel like you're descending into a magical land, one where actress Lindsay Lohan is actively working again just as "The Parent Trap" gods intended, the troubled years seem like they never happened and the world is exactly as it should be.
13 Hollywood And Historical Couples Who Have The Same First Or Last Name
Recently, Taylor Lautner married Taylor Dome, who plans to take his last name. Previously, Lautner dated another famous Taylor — Taylor Swift.
