FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Margot Robbie says her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff isn't happening

It's not a pirate's life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned "Pirates" film because Disney didn't want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She'd been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie's Harley Quinn flick, "Birds of Prey."
Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the aquatic adversary known as Namor wastes no time establishing himself as one of those beguiling but strange characters that can polarize an audience: the ocean-dwelling deity uses conch shells like smartphones and has feathered wings on his ankles. But as portrayed by Mexican actor...
The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation

The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band's verified account. "I was at a bar last...
Lindsay Lohan's Christmas movie isn't what you hoped it'd be -- it is so much more

Imagine, for a moment, a lush, snowy mountainscape. As you gaze upon it, dreamy music plays (from who knows where -- but it doesn't matter) and you feel like you're descending into a magical land, one where actress Lindsay Lohan is actively working again just as "The Parent Trap" gods intended, the troubled years seem like they never happened and the world is exactly as it should be.

