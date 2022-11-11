It's not a pirate's life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned "Pirates" film because Disney didn't want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She'd been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie's Harley Quinn flick, "Birds of Prey."

6 HOURS AGO