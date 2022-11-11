ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

BET

Young Dolph’s Death: Third Man Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges

With the first anniversary of rapper Young Dolph’s death approaching, a third man has been indicted for his murder. According to WHBQ-TV, Hernandez Govan, has now been indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges for the horrific shooting of the Memphis-bred artist.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Latest details on victims, suspects in Parkway Village quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects they say are responsible for a quadruple shooting in Parkway Village Saturday night. Police say the shooting call came Saturday night, just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, investigators found three Hispanic victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged

Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 injured after shooting in Sheffield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting where three people were injured Saturday night on Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue. MPD said three people were found and taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.
MEMPHIS, TN
AdWeek

Memphis News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint

A crew working for WHBQ in Memphis was robbed at gunpoint last week. Reporter Jeremy Pierre posted about it on social media by saying the thieves flashed a gun and took all the equipment. Pierre got a couple of pictures of the getaway car. “HOW IN THE HOLY HELL YOU...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkway Village shooting injures four

UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Hit-and-run on Winchester Road leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Winchester Road, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, it happened at Winchester Road and Clarke Road around 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the person responsible drove away. No...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man accused of driving toward MPD officers while trying to get away in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis Police said he drove toward officers while trying to get away in a stolen car. According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responding to a complaint call about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, spotted a stolen 2019 black Hyundai Tuscon in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, not far from N 2nd St. and Chelsea Avenue. Investigators said as officers approached the vehicle, the driver – identified as Temeico Johnson, 21 – hit the gas and “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle in the direction of officers” as he tried to get away.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
