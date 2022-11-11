Read full article on original website
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In Memphis
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at Graceland
BET
Young Dolph’s Death: Third Man Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges
With the first anniversary of rapper Young Dolph’s death approaching, a third man has been indicted for his murder. According to WHBQ-TV, Hernandez Govan, has now been indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges for the horrific shooting of the Memphis-bred artist.
actionnews5.com
Latest details on victims, suspects in Parkway Village quadruple shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects they say are responsible for a quadruple shooting in Parkway Village Saturday night. Police say the shooting call came Saturday night, just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, investigators found three Hispanic victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
Court proceedings delayed again for 15-year-olds accused of killing Pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday morning, new developments emerged in the juvenile case of two 15-year-olds accused of killing well known and beloved Pastor Autura Eason-Williams this summer in the driveway of her Whitehaven home. During a virtual hearing, Shelby County prosecutor Christopher West said all discovery and psychological exams...
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph: Suspect Accused Of Ordering Rapper's Murder Charged
Memphis, TN - Young Dolph’s murder investigation has resulted in charges against a fourth suspect in connection with the rapper’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by a grand jury on Thursday (November 10).
Wanted man in custody after active barricade situation in Orange Mound, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in now in custody after an active barricade situation in Orange Mound. On Monday morning, Memphis Police (MPD) said an investigation had shut down all northbound and southbound lanes between Airways Boulevard to Park Avenue and S. Parkway. Just before 5 a.m., MPD...
actionnews5.com
3 injured after shooting in Sheffield
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting where three people were injured Saturday night on Goodlett Street and Sheffield Avenue. MPD said three people were found and taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger.
AdWeek
Memphis News Crew Robbed at Gunpoint
A crew working for WHBQ in Memphis was robbed at gunpoint last week. Reporter Jeremy Pierre posted about it on social media by saying the thieves flashed a gun and took all the equipment. Pierre got a couple of pictures of the getaway car. “HOW IN THE HOLY HELL YOU...
Barricade suspect arrested after standoff with MPD that began Sunday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade suspect is in custody after a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers attempted to pick up Curtis Hearns, 45, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, at the corner of Brooklyn Ave. and Airways Blvd on an aggravated assault charge.
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cases of liquor from Collierville store
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a Collierville liquor store last week, making off with multiple cases of liquor. The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Cheers Wine & Spirits on New Byhalia Road. According to the Collierville Police Department (CPD), a responding officer saw two...
Parkway Village shooting injures four
UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
Hit-and-run on Winchester Road leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Winchester Road, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, it happened at Winchester Road and Clarke Road around 6 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the person responsible drove away. No...
Man accused of driving toward MPD officers while trying to get away in stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis Police said he drove toward officers while trying to get away in a stolen car. According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responding to a complaint call about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, spotted a stolen 2019 black Hyundai Tuscon in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, not far from N 2nd St. and Chelsea Avenue. Investigators said as officers approached the vehicle, the driver – identified as Temeico Johnson, 21 – hit the gas and “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle in the direction of officers” as he tried to get away.
Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
Memphis man asks for ride, shoots at driver and steals his car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly shot at a driver who had given him a ride just moments earlier, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Court documents show that Dontavius Barron, 24, is accused of carjacking and attempted second-degree murder during...
North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
Man tried to run over police in stolen car with drugs, assault rifle inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police in a stolen car with drugs and guns inside. On Nov. 13, around 9 a.m., Memphis Police noticed a stolen vehicle, a black 2019 Hyundai Tucson with Tennessee tags, on Bickford Avenue. A man...
Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
