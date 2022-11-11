ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville FB: Names To Watch As Signing Day Approaches

According to the National Letter of Intent‘s website, the early signing period for Division I football begins on December 21, 2022. That is only a little over a month away and it is rapidly approaching. Louisville’s recruiting class currently sits in the Top 20 Nationally Recognized Recruiting Classes proudly at 17 overall.
