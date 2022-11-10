Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Retired Florida firefighter, 56, back on the job after 29 years of service
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department. His spark rekindled after Farina was asked a simple question by a firefighter at another department. "He...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach police detectives are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man in his 20s on Monday afternoon. It happened in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the intersection of W. International Speedway and S. Nova Road.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Heat records could be broken Tuesday before cold temperatures move in
Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees | Rain: Mainly dry. Main weather concerns: Another day of mixed skies and rather warm temps. Looks like temps come in a bit warmer than yesterday, some areas could approach or break existing daily high temp records this afternoon. Southerly breezes and lacking rain opportunities will allow afternoon temps to rise into the mid-upper 80s. Best record breaking or tie potential will be in Leesburg and Orlando. Leesburg forecast high stand at 86, the record is 85 set in 2020. Orlando forecast high stands at 87, record there is 88 set back in 1957.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
Tropical Storm Nicole: System batters Cocoa Beach
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
Orange County Mayor Demings speaks on annual holiday toy drive
Mayor Demings explains how you can help spread holiday cheer to local families this year. The 2022 Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive kicks off Nov. 14 and will run through Dec. 12.
