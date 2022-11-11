ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country artist bringing cheer through concerts

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — A Nashville singer and actor is helping Hurricane Ian survivors through a benefit concert.

John Salaway, a Lemon Bay High School graduate, was devastated learning many of his friends and family were impacted by the hurricane.

Salaway asked Grand Ole Opry star Charles Esten, who stars on Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” and the ABC drama “Nashville,” if he would perform at the fundraiser.

Esten said yes.

On Nov. 2, the pair joined others on stage to help Englewood residents. The lineup at the City Winery Nashville, featured Gordon Kennedy.

Kennedy is a guitarist for Garth Brooks who co-wrote “Change the World” for Eric Clapton and has worked with Peter Frampton.

Others at the show were Tesla drummer Troy Luccketta; Smith Curry, who has worked with Taylor Swift and Willie Nelson; along with Mat Maxwell, bassist for Luke Combs, Hannah Arn with Evy Ivy.

Salaway created a QR code for supporters to donate during the show and is still collecting money.

“The concert was a very special night,” he said. “I brought together a bunch of Nashville pros who had never played together before so the audience got to see something special that happened that night only.”

He called it a “phenomenal show.”

“I was honored and grateful for every moment,” Salaway said.

He went on Nashville TV and radio to tell people to keep helping Florida.

Salaway plans on giving it to the Englewood Community Charity, a nonprofit created through the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce for employees of businesses affected by red tide.

Salaway returns to Florida for a free all ages concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, in Port Charlotte. He is also doing a one-man-show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Troll Music, 628 East Venice Ave. in Venice. The cost is $20 per person.

“I want to lift some spirits on Friday,” he said. “I put together a Florida band.”

It’s called The Regulators, with Bert Parsley, owner of the Twisted Fork, on drums, he said.

“We will play and have a good time,” Salaway said. “I just want to bring people together and give them a sense of normalcy after these storms. Music is one of most therapeutic and healing things in the world.”

The Regulators will play classic rock, blues and reggae.

At the Twisted Fork, Salaway will be asking for a special donation to help the Lemon Bay High School Marching Mantas in support of their upcoming trip to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

On Saturday, at Troll Music, Salaway will play some of the songs he does on Friday nights at BB King’s Blues Club in Nashville.

“We always have a great turnout,” he said.

Salaway is up for Grammy consideration in the “Best American Roots Song” category. Salaway and artist Lauren Anderson worked on the song “Hit the Spot” together.

“It’s the second time it happened and I am very honored,” he said.

