Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Taco John’s growing in West Michigan

A publicly traded Grand Rapids restaurant group is bringing a Mexican fast-food concept to West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality Group [OTC: MHGU] announced Thursday, Nov. 10, its opening dates for three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s. All three are set to open in December. The stores are part of a planned...
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Grand Rapids Kids

Meijer Gardens Christmas 2022: Dazzling Lights, Santa Claus, Christmas Trees, Railway Garden & More

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. The Annual Meijer GardeNs Christmas Trees Exhibit Returns. Every year, just before Thanksgiving, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Parks kicks off the holiday season with their University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit. More about Visiting Meijer Gardens ➡
MLive

New 39-unit apartment building breaks ground in downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI – A new luxurious living option is coming to downtown Grand Haven as construction crews recently broke ground on a new 39-unit apartment building. The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building, is expected to open in fall 2023. The site, at the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street, may be familiar to locals as it once housed the area’s newspaper, The Grand Haven Tribune.
Grand Rapids Kids

Grand Rapids Kids

ABOUT

We're the local go-to family info hub for greater Grand Rapids – and it's all online. Parents visit the Grand Rapids Kids website to find things to do with kids in Grand Rapids on our huge event calendar, as well as read about local adventures, activities & venues. Research day camps, places kids eat free, and the best resources for birthday parties. Find everything here for Grand Rapids Kids! #grandrapids #michigan

 https://grkids.com/

