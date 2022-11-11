Read full article on original website
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Taco John’s growing in West Michigan
A publicly traded Grand Rapids restaurant group is bringing a Mexican fast-food concept to West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality Group [OTC: MHGU] announced Thursday, Nov. 10, its opening dates for three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s. All three are set to open in December. The stores are part of a planned...
theolafmessenger.com
Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.
On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
Santa Claus Girls secure new space, asking community for help
The Santa Claus Girls are back in action this Christmas and they are operating out of a new location.
Local photographer going viral for engagement photoshoot scare
Imagine your job is to capture the moment, but the moment isn't going according to plan. A West Michigan photographer nearly missed a proposal and is going viral on Tik Tok for her efforts.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Actress Marta Kristen from 'Lost in Space' attends Grand Rapids Comic Con
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic Con has arrived in full swing this weekend at the DeVos Place. The three day event is celebrating all things comics and pop culture, having something for every fandom. Vendor booths, panel discussions and guest stars will be there too, with one star being an actress from a popular series back in the 60s.
Grand Rapids Comic Con kicks off this weekend
Grand Rapids Comic Con is returning to Grand Rapids. It is taking place November 11th-13th at the DeVos Place Convention Center.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Skating 2022-23: Reservations & Walk-Up Skating Available
Skating Reservations open at 8 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Rosa Parks Circle ice skating has won over the hearts of Grand Rapidians. It’s hard to believe that the space has been serving as an ice rink since the early 2000s!. It’s true. And now, bundling up for...
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Expands with New West Michigan Location
A local, authentic Mexican restaurant is expanding with a new location. Tacos El Cuñado to Open Restaurant in Cedar Springs. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Tacos El Cuñado is coming to Cedar Springs. The new restaurant is located at 4116 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs.
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Meijer Gardens Christmas 2022: Dazzling Lights, Santa Claus, Christmas Trees, Railway Garden & More
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. The Annual Meijer GardeNs Christmas Trees Exhibit Returns. Every year, just before Thanksgiving, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Parks kicks off the holiday season with their University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit. More about Visiting Meijer Gardens ➡
Turkey Drop aims to help families in need
Mel Trotter Ministries is once again looking to help those in need as we get closer to the holidays.
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
New 39-unit apartment building breaks ground in downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A new luxurious living option is coming to downtown Grand Haven as construction crews recently broke ground on a new 39-unit apartment building. The Tribune Lofts, a five-story apartment building, is expected to open in fall 2023. The site, at the corner of Columbus Avenue and Third Street, may be familiar to locals as it once housed the area’s newspaper, The Grand Haven Tribune.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Grand Rapids 9 Best Rooftop Bars Give Soaring Views of the City
Grab a Jacket, Order a Drink & Enjoy Views from Grand Rapids’ Best Rooftop Bars. Looking for a place to enjoy the seasons, a drink, and maybe even a sunset?. Grand Rapids is home to many elevated and rooftop bars, some with a view that can’t be missed.
