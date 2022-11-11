ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Update: Two dead in N Wichita crash, K-96 closed

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died in a north Wichita car crash Thursday night.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Troop F Division Public Information Officer Chad Crittenden, the crash happened at 6:45 p.m. on the northbound onramp from Interstate 135 to Kansas Highway 96.

Trooper Chad says two people, a man in his early 20s and a girl in her late teens, both believed to be from Wichita, were fixing a flat tire on a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer in the grass off the highway when a man in his late 20s to early 30s driving a 2014 Dodge Ram went off the shoulder of the highway and hit them.

The man and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were in the Trailblazer at the time of the crash, including a 2-year-old and another teen. None of them were injured.

The driver of the Ram was uninjured. He was taken into custody.

Trooper Chad says he is not positive on rather or not drugs or alcohol were involved.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

June Smith
3d ago

it is a very sad day in Wichita the young man that actually did the accident I know him the young lady that lost their life my heart goes out to her I didn't know her but I'm sending prayers to her her family and her friends for the young man that actually did the accident I am also sending prayers to you and your family and for the job that you were trying to get to it's just a sad day no one wins when someone dies prayers for Wichita Kansas and every area here we need prayer

KSN News

