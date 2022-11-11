ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s here! 75-foot-tall Christmas tree arrives in downtown Portland

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Santa Claus left the North Pole early Tuesday and headed to Portland to celebrate the city’s 75-foot Christmas Tree arriving in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

The tree arrived on a brisk, sunny day and passersby were eager to see it hauled in on a tractor-trailer.

The square in the heart of downtown Portland blasted holiday music while crews worked to erect the 75-foot Douglas fir tree. Santa handed out gift cards to people in the square at the time.

The 2022 tree is provided by Stimson Lumber and was grown in Clatsop County.

The 38th annual tree lighting ceremony will take place November 25, the day after Thanksgiving, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland.

The event invites guests to take part in a sing-along with Portland’s own Thomas Lauderdale from Pink Martini, local musicians and chorale singers.

“This event is the highlight of the holiday season in downtown,” Pioneer Courthouse Square wrote on its website.

Santa Claus will be the one to flip the switch and illuminate the more than 14,000 LED lights that will be used to decorate the tree.

