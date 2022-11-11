ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SURPRISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert

GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Love’s Travel Stop reopens location in Buckeye

Love’s Travel Stop is now serving customers in Buckeye, Arizona, thanks to a travel stop that reopened today after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Rd.), adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street

PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
PHOENIX, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

PHOENIX – Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for Arizona governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, […] The post Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ARIZONA STATE

