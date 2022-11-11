SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO