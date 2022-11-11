Read full article on original website
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near 94th Street and Cactus Road at around 1 a.m. The police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unable to maintain control of his bike while going around a roundabout. The motorcycle crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.
At least two hurt in multi-vehicle crash at US 60 and Gilbert Road
At least two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning near US 60 and Gilbert Road in Mesa.
ABC 15 News
Washout: State officials have no plans to fix one Arizona road that continues to flood
GILA BEND, AZ — A stretch of road that has been shut down dozens of times during the summer months because of flash flooding has no plans to be fixed, according to state transportation officials. State Route 238 is often used as a ’short cut’ to connect those in...
1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening. The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck,...
AZFamily
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One dead, multiple hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Guadalupe
One person is dead and five others, including an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash overnight.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
ABC 15 News
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
AZFamily
Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert
GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street
A newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
azbigmedia.com
Love’s Travel Stop reopens location in Buckeye
Love’s Travel Stop is now serving customers in Buckeye, Arizona, thanks to a travel stop that reopened today after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Rd.), adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
PHOENIX – Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for Arizona governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, […] The post Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
