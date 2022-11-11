Read full article on original website
Florida A&M volleyball downs Delta Devils on senior day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Sunday morning, the Florida A&M volleyball team closed the regular season the right way with a sweep of Mississippi Valley State. On what was a successful senior day, the Rattlers clinched a share of the conference crown with a SWAC record of 15-1. The Rattlers will now head into the conference tournament as the two seed and according to head coach Gokhan Yilmaz, his team is ready for what's to come.
Florida State shuts out Florida Gulf Coast to advance in NCAA women's soccer tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (14-2-3) defeated Florida Gulf Coast (12-6-2) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles blanked the Eagles for the second time this season, with a final score of 3-0. Florida State improved its first-round record to 21-0-1 with tonight’s win. The Seminole defense was the difference maker in the matchup, with the game-winning goal coming from Lauren Flynn. Cristina Roque did her part and kept the Eagles out of the net for her 24th career shutout.
Travis leads No. 25 Florida State past Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Travis was unstoppable, and Florida State’s imposing defense stopped Syracuse in its tracks. Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night, the Orange’s fourth straight loss.
Thomasville, Colquitt County football open postseason play with wins
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday, round one action within GHSA football would come to a close and Thomasville and Colquitt County would walk away as big winners. In the Rose City, the Bulldogs welcomed in Jackson and behind a big second half, Thomasville would see their season continue.
Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/13/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next week with no new tropical developments anticipated in the Atlantic basin. The last day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30th.
Chilly start to Monday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — The week starts out chilly as we head out the door to the 30s and 40s Monday morning. A few clouds move in Monday afternoon, but highs still top out in the mid to upper 60s. Rain stays away Monday. Tuesday is our next day...
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (11/12/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today will be warm, humid and mostly dry. Low level clouds increase the chance of patchy fog which in turn decreases visibility this morning across our region. There's a slight chance of rain later today, primarily for our western counties because of a westerly flow. Highs today are expected to climb to the upper 70s and low 80s and overnight lows will drop down to the upper 40s and low 50s.
