Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
East High biology teacher, coach Maegan Henry latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Kingsport Times-News
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary...
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: When pigs fly...
Everybody loves the Kingsport Carousel. The carousel is a huge part of Kingsport. Gale Joh originally had the idea to make a carousel for Kingsport. At the time, Joh’s wife predicted “Kingsport would have a carousel when pigs fly.”
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between the high schools in the county every year, and for 2022, the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event was attended by the entire student body and it was the first time the schools new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and also serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 13-19)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
Eastman announces alert system tests
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Monday announced it will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17. The annual testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. on both days, according to a news release from Eastman. Eastman’s blue light alert […]
Kingsport Times-News
Boone, Hilltoppers still breathing thanks to old-school approach
Why are Science Hill and Daniel Boone still alive and beginning preparations for chances to earn the biggest win in either school’s history?. They have distinctly different stories, but there is one unifying factor.
Kingsport Times-News
Girl Scout Troop 1083 collecting can openers for food pantry
KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community. Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project...
wcyb.com
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in Downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Kingsport Times-News
SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble
JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss “Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak on Thursday, Nov....
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
wcyb.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett remembered by men who tried cases with him
ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the time of the Vietnam War.
