Surgoinsville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas

ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the growth and success of the program.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest

ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teen Takeover: When pigs fly...

Everybody loves the Kingsport Carousel. The carousel is a huge part of Kingsport. Gale Joh originally had the idea to make a carousel for Kingsport. At the time, Joh’s wife predicted “Kingsport would have a carousel when pigs fly.”
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School

ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between the high schools in the county every year, and for 2022, the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event was attended by the entire student body and it was the first time the schools new United States Navy National Defense Cadet Corps unit participated, forming the color guard and also serving as guides and escorts for the service. The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Army 1st Sgt. David Batchelder, who is also the Veterans Service Officer for Carter County.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Eastman announces alert system tests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Monday announced it will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16-17. The annual testing will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m. on both days, according to a news release from Eastman. Eastman’s blue light alert […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Girl Scout Troop 1083 collecting can openers for food pantry

KINGSPORT — Folks who know me know that Scouting has been an important part of my life. So I always enjoy hearing about the amazing things local Scouts are doing in our community. Last week, Cassie Franklin with Girl Scout Troop 1083 reached out to share an awesome project...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City

Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in Downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

SAPS program to feature arborist Lee Rumble

JOHNSON CITY — Certified arborist Lee Rumble, a UT Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent, will discuss “Best Management Practices for Selecting, Planting and Establishing Woody Ornamentals and Trees in the Landscape” during this month’s Southern Appalachian Plant Society program. Rumble will speak on Thursday, Nov....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

David Crockett remembered by men who tried cases with him

ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the time of the Vietnam War.
TENNESSEE STATE

