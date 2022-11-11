ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

WAPT

Thompson prepares to start his 30th year in Congress, but latest election win didn't come easy

BOLTON, Miss. — Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompsonwon reelection, but it was the closest race he's seen in a decade. Thompson faced Republican Brian Flowers in a nail-biter that wasn't called until around midnight. The congressman acknowledged redistricting, which added four new counties to his strong Democratic district, played a role in Tuesday's closer-than-expected results.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
The Associated Press

Republican Katie Britt wins US Senate race in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt on Tuesday won the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state. Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican Party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year's midterm elections. The results have emboldened Trump's Republican detractors and sapped most of his political momentum heading into the Tuesday campaign launch.
FLORIDA STATE
KIMA TV

AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Democrats Keep Control of the Senate

There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire. Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually...
GEORGIA STATE

