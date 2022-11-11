Read full article on original website
Sen. Scott claims GOP will win Senate as Rep. Maloney says Democrats will keep House
Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the political landscape as the campaign season heats up into Tuesday's midterm election, with Sen. Rick Scott claiming the GOP will win control of the Senate.
WAPT
Thompson prepares to start his 30th year in Congress, but latest election win didn't come easy
BOLTON, Miss. — Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompsonwon reelection, but it was the closest race he's seen in a decade. Thompson faced Republican Brian Flowers in a nail-biter that wasn't called until around midnight. The congressman acknowledged redistricting, which added four new counties to his strong Democratic district, played a role in Tuesday's closer-than-expected results.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot
"Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
CNBC
Pelosi says Republican's 'red wave' turned into a 'little, tiny trickle'
As states across the country continue to count votes in a tight battle for control of the House of Representatives, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats "haven't given up." "Who would have thought two months ago that this 'red wave' would turn into a little, tiny trickle, if that at...
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy beat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. John Kennedy ran against Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers in a crowded slate of challengers to represent Louisiana in the US Senate. Kennedy, a staunch Trump ally, was endorsed by the former president. Election 2022 Louisiana Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent...
Republican Katie Britt wins US Senate race in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt on Tuesday won the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state. Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
Dale Strong elected to Congress from north Alabama, replaces Mo Brooks
North Alabama voters elected Republican Dale Strong on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, providing a new voice seeking to expand Huntsville’s economic prosperity to the region as a whole. Strong declared victory about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race at 9:57 p.m. with Strong...
Pelosi says Democrats are ‘strongly outperforming expectations’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) early Wednesday morning said Democrats are “strongly outperforming expectations,” but noted that several races still remain too close to declare a winner. “While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across...
Trump poised to launch 2024 comeback bid
Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican Party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year's midterm elections. The results have emboldened Trump's Republican detractors and sapped most of his political momentum heading into the Tuesday campaign launch.
Why The Georgia Senate Runoff Still Matters Even After Democrats Have Secured A Majority
Democrats winning Nevada doesn't reduce the significance of the Georgia Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The post Why The Georgia Senate Runoff Still Matters Even After Democrats Have Secured A Majority appeared first on NewsOne.
MSNBC
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
Republicans take three State House seats in Monroe County
Republicans took three out of the four State Representative races Tuesday for districts that include at least a portion of Monroe County. In the race for the 28th District seat, Republican Jamie Thompson defeated Democrat Robert Kull 18,969 votes to 18,234. "I'm humbled to have won this election," Thompson said....
KIMA TV
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
Daily Beast
Democrats Keep Control of the Senate
There was no shortage of paths to a Republican Senate majority in 2022: They had to defend the seats they had, and then defeat just one incumbent Democrat in the battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, or New Hampshire. Ultimately, Republicans couldn’t do it—and they may be headed toward actually...
