Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
This busy Wake road is getting busier. Here’s what NCDOT proposes to do about it.
What is now a two-lane country road south of Garner will be connecting with the six-lane Triangle Expressway. Transit officials hope to ease that pain.
WRAL
Crowds, alcohol, guns a bad mix at large parties, but Halifax Sheriff's Office says law allows them
ENFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. Over the weekend, a woman was killed and five others were shot at one of these parties, which took place at a horse farm in Halifax County.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
cbs17
Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
WRAL
Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree
A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
cbs17
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Family of slain Durham nurse remembers her during vigil, calls for safer workplace
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “She made a difference for every person and every heart that she touched,” Andrew Nyabwari said about his sister-in-law. Nyabwari also said June Onkundi, died doing what she loved most. Nyabwari said family, friends and colleagues who knew her gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
cbs17
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
cbs17
Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
WRAL
Lizzo announces Raleigh concert in spring 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — Grammy award winning artist Lizzo will perform in Raleigh next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The singer will bring "The Special 2our" to PNC Arena on May 10, 2023. The tour kicks off in April in Knoxville, Tenn. Lizzo recently won an Emmy award...
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
Comments / 0