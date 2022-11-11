Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Major savings from Inflation Reduction Act
Soon you may be able to buy a new stove or dryer, and the federal government will pay you back for the entire thing. Programs in the Inflation Reduction Act can mean big savings for your family. 5 On Your Side's Keely Arthur talks more about this. Soon you may...
WRAL
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
Comments / 0