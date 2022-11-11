Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride through the Great Smoky Mountains. Keep reading to learn more.
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
carolinaepicurean.com
Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!
It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
cohaitungchi.com
15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC
Asheville is located just a quick drive from endless adventures in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains. As the gateway to exploring beautiful WNC, there are hundreds of miles of hikes within close proximity. The Blue Ridge region is one of the most biodiverse in the county, with over 100 species of trees, 70 mammals, and over 225 identified birds. Many of these trails feature dazzling waterfalls, others a rare glimpse of high altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
tribpapers.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade Street Closures on December 3
Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
WRAL
Poet, author Carl Sandburg lived out last decades in western Carolina
The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner spent the last 22 years of his life in Flat Rock near Hendersonville. The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner spent the last 22 years of his life in Flat Rock near Hendersonville.
1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash
GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
WYFF4.com
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
Raleigh News & Observer
Season’s ‘first real bout’ of wintry weather possible in NC mountains. What to know
Freezing rain, light snow and frigid temperatures could blast the North Carolina mountains this week, bringing the potential for slick roads and some accumulating ice. Winter weather advisories were issued for several areas as near-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Monday, Nov. 14. “A fast moving weather system combines with the...
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigate Cyclist Fatality
Began looking into a deadly accident that occurred on Patton Avenue when a car struck a bike. Around 10:17 p.m. on November 11th, Jason Dean Wyatt (10/17/1977), who was riding his bicycle eastbound around the 870 block of Patton Avenue, was hit by a car. The Madison County Sheriff's Office informed Wyatt's next of kin that he had passed away due to his injuries on the scene. The car's driver stayed at the scene without suffering any injuries.
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The second Code Purple of the season is expected to last through the week. According to the Code Purple manual, shelters are supposed to allow for walk-ins from 4-8 p.m. on designated nights, and then it's only drop off by emergency services after that. Asheville police say...
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
Head-on crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Oconee County. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Rochester Highway. Two vehicles hit each other head-on, according to the coroner. The driver of a 2019 Chevy Volt was traveling eastbound on SC130 when the […]
FOX Carolina
Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
