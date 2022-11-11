Asheville is located just a quick drive from endless adventures in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains. As the gateway to exploring beautiful WNC, there are hundreds of miles of hikes within close proximity. The Blue Ridge region is one of the most biodiverse in the county, with over 100 species of trees, 70 mammals, and over 225 identified birds. Many of these trails feature dazzling waterfalls, others a rare glimpse of high altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO