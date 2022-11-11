ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Valley, NC

carolinaepicurean.com

Milton’s: sumptuous elevated dining in Black Mountain!

It was a dark and stormy night . . . but totally worth battling wind and rain from the edge of Hurricane Nicole to celebrate a birthday at Milton’s in Black Mountain. I first met Executive Chef Edwin Bloodworth eight years ago when he was running the kitchen at Lex18, a N. Lexington Ave restaurant (no longer in business) in Asheville. He served up one of the best meals I’d had to date!
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
cohaitungchi.com

15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC

Asheville is located just a quick drive from endless adventures in the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains. As the gateway to exploring beautiful WNC, there are hundreds of miles of hikes within close proximity. The Blue Ridge region is one of the most biodiverse in the county, with over 100 species of trees, 70 mammals, and over 225 identified birds. Many of these trails feature dazzling waterfalls, others a rare glimpse of high altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville Christmas Parade Street Closures on December 3

Hendersonville – On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be taking place in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 PM with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 PM. The streets will reopen following the parade’s conclusion and once attendees have dispersed.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ashvegas.com

Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum

The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. head-on crash

GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford. The driver of the 2022 […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigate Cyclist Fatality

Began looking into a deadly accident that occurred on Patton Avenue when a car struck a bike. Around 10:17 p.m. on November 11th, Jason Dean Wyatt (10/17/1977), who was riding his bicycle eastbound around the 870 block of Patton Avenue, was hit by a car. The Madison County Sheriff's Office informed Wyatt's next of kin that he had passed away due to his injuries on the scene. The car's driver stayed at the scene without suffering any injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The second Code Purple of the season is expected to last through the week. According to the Code Purple manual, shelters are supposed to allow for walk-ins from 4-8 p.m. on designated nights, and then it's only drop off by emergency services after that. Asheville police say...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Oconee County. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on Rochester Highway. Two vehicles hit each other head-on, according to the coroner. The driver of a 2019 Chevy Volt was traveling eastbound on SC130 when the […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

