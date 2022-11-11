Veteran-owned apparel company gives back to veterans and first responders

The ten siblings of the Athens family grew up on multiple military bases and witnessed their father's sacrifice serving his country and community for over 40 years. This inspired some of them to enter into similar career paths.

Five of the Athens brothers, who know what it means firsthand to serve, protect, and defend, decided a good way to give back to veterans and first responders would be to make an apparel line. One Fire Fight (1FF) is an outlet to promote, give back and support nonprofit organizations that support veterans and first responders, Arthur Athens said. Ten percent of One Fire Fight's profits go to Semper Fi & America's Fund and First Responders Children's Foundation.

"What our veterans have done is amazing, and what they go through currently, how they serve, and how they're so dedicated to what they do is extremely impressive. We have great gratitude for that. We're here to highlight that and represent those people as best we can. Being a veteran-owned company is an important piece. We want to give back to the people who have given so much," Andrew Athens said.

One Fire Fight launched on April 15 and was created for all those who are "fighting," but highlights the service that military, police, firefighters, EMS, and medical professionals provide to everyone.

"Thanks is almost not enough, that gratitude not only for people that are serving now but the people that have served. It's just so important and to realize what they've gone through," Andrew Athens said. A lot of them have struggled with that 'fight,' whatever their 'fight' is. We're here to help you and support you and let's have you win one fight."

The name One Fire Fight (1FF) represents that "we are all in a 'fight,' whether it be physical, emotional, or mental, and 1FF is built to encourage and represent your personal 'fight,'" Andrew said.

"This thing that bonds all humans together. It's this fight that we all deal with. Everybody struggles. Everybody has issues, whether it's mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually or whatever it is. We've all had things that haven't gone our way," Andrew Athens said, "Now there's different levels but we all experience hardship. You got to win one fight. You have to win one of those battles against yourself because once you win one, you can win the next one."

Andrew said the Athens family's focus has always been on service, and their father served over 40 years, both active and reserved, in the Marine Corps. Witnessing their father's sacrifice and service inspired some of the brothers to follow in their father's footsteps by joining the military or serving as police officers.

Arthur Athens became an active-duty Army officer and has been serving for over 16 years; Andrew became a Deputy Sheriff in South Carolina; Jonathan has spent the last seven years at a Fortune 500 company; Stephen has spent six years serving as an active-duty Coast Guardsman, and Peter has been serving as a police officer in Texas. Some of the other siblings are physician's assistants and nurses.

The goal for 1FF is to keep growing and working with other nonprofit organizations. "We want to expand with our giving," Andrew said.