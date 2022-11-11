A former Playboy and Maxim model has quietly entered a plea in the death of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Kelsey Turner entered an Alford plea and stipulated to facing 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January, a representative for the defendant confirmed to Law&Crime. Turner was arrested in the infamous case back in 2019, when she was accused of murdering the California psychiatrist. Burchard’s body was discovered stuffed in the trunk of a car.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO