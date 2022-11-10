Read full article on original website
Lt. Colonel William Kaler – 88 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Lt. Colonel William Kaler, age 88, of Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 16th of 2022, at White Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler
Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
Rebecca Sue Taylor, 66, Gleason
Funeral services for Rebecca Sue Taylor, age 66, of Gleason, will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
Weakley Co. Trustee Marci Floyd honored at state County Official Conference in Murfreesboro
During last week’s County Official Association of Tennessee Conference in Murfreesboro, Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President for the Trustees Association. Floyd stated, “It has been a successful year within our association. I surrounded myself with the best team and...
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
Obion County Central Students Recognized by Union City Kiwanis Club
Five Obion County Central High School students were recognized by the Union City Kiwanis Club. And the “Student Achiever of the Month” went to Jagger McClain. A photo of the honored students has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.
Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball
Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score. The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a...
Two charged in Benton County drug investigation
Two people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Benton County. On Monday night, the TBI, 24th District Drug Task Force, and Huntingdon Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maiden Cemetery Road in Camden where they found drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia.
Dynamix Physical Therapy offers pregnancy and postpartum services at Jackson and Paris locations
Dynamix Physical Therapy, with 13 clinics throughout West Tennessee, now offers pregnancy and postpartum physical therapy services for women in Jackson, Paris, and the surrounding areas. Rachel Harmon, PT, DPT, PRPC, recently joined the Dynamix team and works at the Jackson location. After graduating from the University of Tennessee Health...
Fire Chief Gives Tips on Smoke Detectors, Heating Devices
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich is reminding area residents to have their smoke detectors up to date. With the recent change to Standard Time, Chief Ullrich said new batteries should be placed in the smoke detectors at homes and businesses.(AUDIO) Due to the first blast of sub-freezing temperatures in...
UT Martin’s Kenley McCarn picks up OVC Player and Freshman of the Week honors
UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn swept up a pair of OVC honors after garnering both Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week accolades following a breakout debut. A native of Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn exploded for 31 points in her collegiate debut against Troy in last...
Two Earthquakes Recorded Near Tiptonville
Two earthquakes were recorded near Tiptonville on Friday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.1 tremor occurred at 2:00 in the morning near Tiptonville Ferry Road. This was followed by a 3.2 earthquake that occurred around 9:30 in the morning. The larger earthquake was centered 3.6 miles...
