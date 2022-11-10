ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

David Rodney Carrington, 54, Sharon

Graveside services for David Rodney Carrington, age 54, of Sharon, will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.
SHARON, TN
Jack Randolph Prince, 62, Jackson

Funeral services for Jack Randolph Prince, age 62, of Jackson, will be Tuesday, November, 15, 2022, at 1:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
JACKSON, TN
Lt. Colonel William Kaler – 88 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for Lt. Colonel William Kaler, age 88, of Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 16th of 2022, at White Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
Rebecca Sue Taylor, 66, Gleason

Funeral services for Rebecca Sue Taylor, age 66, of Gleason, will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.
GLEASON, TN
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident

Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
UNION CITY, TN
Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler

Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery. The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day. Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.
UNION CITY, TN
Jacob Cross Named Principal of the Year for District 8

Union City High School principal Jacob Cross was recently honored during the TSSAA Regional meeting in Jackson. Cross was presented an A.F. Bridges Award as “Principal of the Year” for West Tennessee’s Athletic District 8. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Cross was very deserving of the...
UNION CITY, TN
Two Earthquakes Recorded Near Tiptonville

Two earthquakes were recorded near Tiptonville on Friday. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.1 tremor occurred at 2:00 in the morning near Tiptonville Ferry Road. This was followed by a 3.2 earthquake that occurred around 9:30 in the morning. The larger earthquake was centered 3.6 miles...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
UTM Clinches Sgt. York Trophy

The UTM football team put a check mark next to one of its season goals on Saturday afternoon by securing the program’s 10th Sgt. York Trophy after picking up a 20-3 road victory at Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State. The Skyhawks are undefeated in OVC play this season....
MARTIN, TN

