Ironman Arizona returns: route through northwest Mesa

Ironman Arizona will return to Tempe and Mesa on Sunday, Nov. 20. The event will run from Tempe Town Lake through northwest portions of Mesa from at 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (roadway restrictions will be extended prior to and following the event for barricade setup and removal).

Mesa is encouraging drivers to plan ahead as the race may impact their Sunday routines. Here are a few tips on getting around the City on the event day:

Visit https://bit.ly/ironmantraffic for course and road closure information.

Use the WAZE app to navigate around the road closures.

Call 623-229-5884 for assistance with route planning.

The following Valley Metro bus routes will be on detour all day Sunday for the Ironman Arizona Race:

Route 112: Country Club Drive will not operate north of Brown Road.

Route 96: Dobson Road will not operate north of the Sycamore Transit Center.

Route 104: Alma School Road will not operate north of University Drive.

Please visit https://www.valleymetro.org/rider-alerts for additional Valley Metro details.

For more information about the event or course route, visit: ironman.com/im-arizona.