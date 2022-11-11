Read full article on original website
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
WATCH: No. 10 Delran celebrates winning Group 2 boys soccer championship
No. 10 Delran defeated No. 9 Ramsey 1-0 in the Group 2 final on Sunday afternoon at Franklin High School. The Bears’ Drew Roskos scored his 25th goals of the season in the 76th minute to snap a 0-0 deadlock. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Football: Bergen Catholic’s defense stifles Donovan Catholic - Non-Public A quarterfinal
Kaj Sanders had two interceptions and Naiim Parrish had one in the second half as second-seeded Bergen Catholic stopped seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic 41-7 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs in Oradell. Bergen Catholic will host sixth-seeded Delbarton, which stunned No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, 35-12,...
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final
Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
Eagles vs. Commanders player props: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts props lead MNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Washington makes the short trip to Philadelphia to close out the Week 10 slate, and we have our favorite Commanders vs. Eagles player...
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Bet up to $1,000 risk-free on Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 10 slate closes in Philadelphia and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a new bettor’s ticket to first-bet insurance up to $1,000...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Eagles place Avonte Maddox on injured reserve | What it means for Josiah Scott, rest of secondary
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have relied on Avonte Maddox to play the nickel cornerback at a high level this season. However, after a hamstring injury Maddox suffered against the Houston Texans, the team made a move that signified that he would not be ready to play for a little while.
Shaheen Holloway’s ‘spectacular’ tenure at Saint Peter’s prepared him for Seton Hall gig, Iowa’s Fran McCaffery says
Fran McCaffery spent five years coaching at Siena in the MAAC before moving up to a major conference school. McCaffery said Monday he was “very close” to taking the Seton Hall job in 2010 but ultimately landed at Iowa in the Big Ten, while The Hall hired Kevin Willard away from Iona, another MAAC school.
Caesars promo code for MNF: $1,250 first-bet insurance for Eagles vs. Commanders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 10 wraps up at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles host the Commanders, and bettors can score a $1,250 risk-free bet with...
Rutgers-Michigan State film review: Gavin Wimsatt improves, defense regresses, questionable coaching
Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title
Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
Rutgers men’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament opponent
Rutgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament will start with a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off of winning the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history, drew a first-round matchup against the University of Pennsylvania. The opening-round game will be played Thursday at a time to be announced. The top 16 seeds in the tournament received a bye. Rutgers did not receive one of the top 16 seeds but drew an automatic berth after Sunday’s historic win.
Legendary St. Anthony’s coach Bob Hurley to receive inaugural Tom Konchalski Award: ‘He was a shining light in a sport that quite often is a little bit sleazy’
Bob Hurley first met Tom Konchalski nearly 50 years ago, but the legendary Naismith Hall of Fame coach from St. Anthony’s High School remembers it like it was yesterday. “I finished working Five-Star [Basketball Camp] in June of ‘74 and I was a running a summer league up in the St. Paul’s playground in Jersey City...and Tom was coming from Queens, taking [public] transportation to get to Journal Square and then taking the Bergen Avenue bus to get to the playground,” Hurley recalled in a phone interview. “And then reversing the process. And he was up numerous times.
MNF DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 plus $1,050 in bonuses for Commanders vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFC East rivals renew acquaintances when the Commanders face the Eagles on Monday Night Football, and you can score up to $1,250 in...
Rutgers soccer wins Big Ten Tournament to highlight busy week for Scarlet Knights (PODCAST)
With the end of fall sports crossing over with the start of the winter slate, there is a lot happening around Rutgers sports these days. A Big Ten Tournament title in men’s soccer. A hot start in men’s basketball. A loss to Michigan State in football that featured another step forward for redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the issues that are holding the Scarlet Knights back. A deep wrestling team with plenty of potential this season and beyond getting its campaign underway.
