Colts Neck, NJ

NJ.com

Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

No. 1 Seton Hall Prep’s championship hopes dashed in Non-Public A final

Seton Hall Prep, which has been ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20 since the start of the season, entered Saturday’s NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public A final for the third-straight year ready to compete for its third-straight state title. The Pirates were facing Christian Brothers, ranked No. 2,...
NJ.com

Rutgers-Michigan State film review: Gavin Wimsatt improves, defense regresses, questionable coaching

Rutgers was once again unable to play the complementary football it strives for under head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday, but this time, the roles were reversed. In what was arguably their best offensive outing of the season, the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) fell to Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) in East Lansing on Saturday because their defense — usually their strength — was shredded by Payton Thorne and the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven erases 17-point, fourth quarter deficit against Raritan to win SJG2 title

Owen O’Toole delivered a strike to Scott Venancio and the senior wide receiver dove toward the pylon to give Rumson-Fair Haven the lead in double-overtime. This was the first lead of the game for Rumson. About 45 minutes before this play, Raritan seemingly put the nail in the coffin building a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter — but no one told the Bulldogs.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers men’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament opponent

Rutgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament will start with a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off of winning the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history, drew a first-round matchup against the University of Pennsylvania. The opening-round game will be played Thursday at a time to be announced. The top 16 seeds in the tournament received a bye. Rutgers did not receive one of the top 16 seeds but drew an automatic berth after Sunday’s historic win.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary St. Anthony’s coach Bob Hurley to receive inaugural Tom Konchalski Award: ‘He was a shining light in a sport that quite often is a little bit sleazy’

Bob Hurley first met Tom Konchalski nearly 50 years ago, but the legendary Naismith Hall of Fame coach from St. Anthony’s High School remembers it like it was yesterday. “I finished working Five-Star [Basketball Camp] in June of ‘74 and I was a running a summer league up in the St. Paul’s playground in Jersey City...and Tom was coming from Queens, taking [public] transportation to get to Journal Square and then taking the Bergen Avenue bus to get to the playground,” Hurley recalled in a phone interview. “And then reversing the process. And he was up numerous times.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers soccer wins Big Ten Tournament to highlight busy week for Scarlet Knights (PODCAST)

With the end of fall sports crossing over with the start of the winter slate, there is a lot happening around Rutgers sports these days. A Big Ten Tournament title in men’s soccer. A hot start in men’s basketball. A loss to Michigan State in football that featured another step forward for redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the issues that are holding the Scarlet Knights back. A deep wrestling team with plenty of potential this season and beyond getting its campaign underway.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

