99 Missing Washington State Women and Girls That Need to Be Found
It's one of the worst feelings in the entire World. Your child, a family member, or a loved one is missing and no one knows where they could be. As time moves on it might seem like there is no hope but let's not let the light go out. Take a look at the below missing women and girls of Washington State that need to be found.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Vending machines dispense Narcan in SW Washington
There are now vending machines providing Narcan, the drug used to reverse an opioid related overdose, across southwest Washington.
Early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington
SEATTLE — The countdown to winter is on, and it is already feeling and looking like winter in the Washington mountains. With the colder and wetter weather over the past few weeks, Washington ski resorts recently announced the opening dates, much earlier than normal, as the early-season snowpack is off to a good start in Washington. See the local ski resort opening dates.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
KING 5's Unsolved Northwest series brings cold cases back into the spotlight
These missing person cases, murders and other mysteries are solvable. Here are the cases that KING 5's Unsolved team have covered so far. The Unsolved Northwest team is going through KING 5 archives and talking to victims' families and investigators to try to uncover the truth about some of the nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington state.
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
USPS Says Avoid the Blue Boxes During the Holidays in Washington State
During the holiday season, the USPS is especially busy. In fact, December is typically the busiest month for the postal service, with an estimated 20 billion pieces of mail being delivered during that month. To help ensure that your holiday mail arrives on time, there are a few things you...
List: 2022 Washington ski resort opening dates
SEATTLE — Winter is right around the corner, and ski areas have their eyes on the forecast as they plan opening dates. Here’s when you can expect Washington’s biggest ski areas to open to skiers and snowboarders. Crystal Mountain Resort. On Nov. 11, Crystal Mountain Resort announced...
Department of Fish and Wildlife Raises Daily Coho Salmon Catch Limit Starting Saturday
In a Nov. 10 news release, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced it is increasing the adult Coho salmon daily catch limit throughout the Chehalis Basin. Anglers are now allowed to catch a daily limit of six salmon and can retain two adults at a minimum size...
Washington DNR Looking to Fill About 60 Permanent Wildfire and Forest Health Jobs
The state Department of Natural Resources is recruiting to fill about 60 year-round firefighting positions to expand wildfire response capacity throughout the state, the agency announced. Historically, DNR hires most firefighting positions for seasonal work in the spring and summer months, which typically have the most wildfire activity. As climate...
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape
Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
Can't-slow-us-down Sedro-Woolley scores quick knockout over reigning Class 2A runner-up Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley was delayed by traffic coming from Skagit County in its return to the WIAA playoffs after a six-year absence. But nothing delayed the Cubs' fast start Friday night against returning state runner-up Tumwater. Quarterback Carsten Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran ...
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
