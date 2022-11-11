Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Margot Robbie says her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff isn’t happening
It’s not a pirate’s life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned “Pirates” film because Disney didn’t want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She’d been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie’s Harley Quinn flick, “Birds of Prey.”
KESQ
Taylor Swift’s jewel-adorned MTV awards look was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II
Taylor Swift arrived at MTV’s Europe Music Awards last night in Düsseldorf, Germany in an evening gown that flipped the scripts on red carpet jewelry. With her decolletage and wrists left entirely bare, Swift opted for just a few silver rings and a spiral of studded ear cuffs on each ear — but her outfit was far from lacking in adornments. Instead of the conventional smatterings of jewels, Swift stepped out in a cascading midi skirt made entirely from a shimmering net of handmade silver and green crystals.
KESQ
‘Yellowstone’ is back, as the Kevin Costner series takes a sharper turn into politics
“Yellowstone” is one of those mysteries of the TV business, a series that generates major ratings but like the late comic Rodney Dangerfield, doesn’t always get much respect. That dynamic was summed up last year by a Vanity Fair headline that read, “Here’s to Yellowstone, the Most-Watched Show Everyone Isn’t Talking About.”
KESQ
Namor swims past Aquaman comparisons in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the aquatic adversary known as Namor wastes no time establishing himself as one of those beguiling but strange characters that can polarize an audience: the ocean-dwelling deity uses conch shells like smartphones and has feathered wings on his ankles. But as portrayed by...
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
KESQ
Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The event marked Applegate’s first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor. “I’ve had...
KESQ
King Charles III celebrates first birthday as monarch with new photo
King Charles III is celebrating his first birthday on the British throne with a new photograph and a new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Released on Monday, his 74th birthday, the photograph marks Charles’ appointment as Ranger. The photo shows the monarch leaning against an ancient oak...
KESQ
The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation
The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band’s verified account. “I was at a bar...
KESQ
Dave Chappelle hosts ‘SNL’ tonight. Here’s a timeline of controversies surrounding his jokes about transgender people
Tonight Dave Chappelle will host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time — an appearance that is courting controversy before he even takes the stage. The comedian has drawn increasing ire in recent years for making jokes aimed at transgender people, and the outcry grew louder last fall when Netflix released a Chappelle special, “The Closer,” in which he doubled down on his comments.
Comments / 0