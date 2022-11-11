Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lake Park’s Ravine Road bridge in Milwaukee reopens
MILWAUKEE - Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Parks basketball court restoration, phase 2 in 2023
MILWAUKEE - It is being hailed as the largest basketball court restoration project in Milwaukee County in decades. A news release says the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, Colectivo Coffee Roasters, Milwaukee Parks Foundation, and Chris and Jennifer Abele have restored 22 basketball courts in 11 Milwaukee County Parks. The courts were chosen based on maintenance needs, along with courts that ranked higher on Milwaukee County’s racial equity index to ensure the greatest equity impact possible, the release says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into parked vehicles, tree; Milwaukee driver suspected of OWI
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for suspicion of OWI following a crash near 22nd and Burnham late on Friday, Nov. 11. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. They say the driver lost control of her car – and collided with two parked vehicles and a tree. She had to be extricated from the vehicle – and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st snow of season; DPW crews ready to tackle roads
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is geared up and ready for what could be a sloppy start to Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. FOX6 Weather Experts are forecasting a wintry mix for the city – with anywhere from one to three inches of total accumulation. On...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Double shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac, 2 women wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 41st and Fond du Lac that landed two women in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 14. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 23-year-old Racine...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns
What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice during an event in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 12, responded to at least two separate shootings. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at an unknown location around 12:30 a.m. Police said a 19-year-old Milwaukee man had life-threatening wounds and was taken to the hospital. The man is in stable...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dangerous debris: Contact 6 helps driver get money for repairs
MILWAUKEE - Consumers bring all kinds of interesting cases to Contact 6!. In October, FOX6’s consumer segment accepted cases ranging from dangerous debris on the interstate to a fake parking attendant. In some cases, Contact 6’s case manager got results in just one day. On July 6, Grant...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 14th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 33, was shot near 14th and Cherry Sunday night, Nov. 13. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 38th and Lloyd; Milwaukee Woman in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a stabbing near 38th and Lloyd on Saturday, Nov. 12, that left a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman in critical condition. Police said the incident happened before 11 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for severe injuries. Her condition is critical. Officials said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12. Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Germantown man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 44th and Hope on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Officials said a 29-year-old Germantown man was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue...
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Delicatessen keeps the family tradition going
KENOSHA, Wis. - Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been a Kenosha tradition since 1950. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
Comments / 0