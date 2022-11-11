MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for suspicion of OWI following a crash near 22nd and Burnham late on Friday, Nov. 11. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday. They say the driver lost control of her car – and collided with two parked vehicles and a tree. She had to be extricated from the vehicle – and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO