Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less-than about theirs."
Motley Fool
Why Netflix Rallied Today
Netflix's "The Watcher" topped streaming ratings for the week of Oct. 10. The company's new ad-supported tier was rolled out on Nov. 3.
Motley Fool
Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
Meta's stock collapsed over the past year as its ad growth cooled and it doubled down on VR efforts. Meta's investors don't have high hopes for a meaningful recovery as it faces grueling near-term headwinds. But investors also haven't priced in the potential tailwinds yet.
getnews.info
Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing
Anson Lim is an experienced branding and digital marketing expert who prides himself in his ability to establish a powerful brand for his clients. He collaborates with his clients to strengthen and value-add to their marketing efforts, creating unique selling points differentiating them from their competitors in the industry. Through the design of effective campaigns, his clients excel and their brand gains more traction, allowing sales to increase exponentially. Significant sales growth can be attributed to two main factors; firstly, the improvement of his client’s brand identity and secondly, through engagement of Anson’s digital marketing expertise.
Love Is Blind Season 3: Where The Couples Ended Up
Now that the entire third season of Love Is Blind has played out, we know how each of the couples ended things.
Was Disney+ a Big Mistake?
Disney's streaming service is turning three, but let's talk about the terrible twos.
Love Is Blind’s Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux’s Relationship Timeline: From the Pods to Married Life
A Love Is Blind success! Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were one of two season 3 couples to say “I Do” at the end of the Netflix experiment. “I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting it was “nerve-wracking” thinking about the […]
Casual, Everyday Cooks Are Sharing The "Fancy" Ingredients That Are Worth The Hype, And Even As A Budget-Conscious Shopper, I'd Splurge On Several
"It seems wild to spend it on a jar that small of anything, let alone something that I go through in a month or so, but I'll always find room for it in my budget."
