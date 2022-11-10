ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Rallied Today

Netflix's "The Watcher" topped streaming ratings for the week of Oct. 10. The company's new ad-supported tier was rolled out on Nov. 3.
Motley Fool

Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

Meta's stock collapsed over the past year as its ad growth cooled and it doubled down on VR efforts. Meta's investors don't have high hopes for a meaningful recovery as it faces grueling near-term headwinds. But investors also haven't priced in the potential tailwinds yet.
getnews.info

Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing

Anson Lim is an experienced branding and digital marketing expert who prides himself in his ability to establish a powerful brand for his clients. He collaborates with his clients to strengthen and value-add to their marketing efforts, creating unique selling points differentiating them from their competitors in the industry. Through the design of effective campaigns, his clients excel and their brand gains more traction, allowing sales to increase exponentially. Significant sales growth can be attributed to two main factors; firstly, the improvement of his client’s brand identity and secondly, through engagement of Anson’s digital marketing expertise.

