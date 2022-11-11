As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO