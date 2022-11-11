Read full article on original website
Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor
As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Hundreds of families come to the Fill Your Pantry event to stock up on bulk, locally grown items
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was busy on Saturday. The Fill Your Pantry event took over the OSU-Extension parking lot. Hundreds of families came, with wagons and carts in tow. It was a chance for people to stock up at bulk discount prices on locally grown items -- from vegetables to fruits to even flowers.
centraloregondaily.com
Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast
Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. They are asking donations of the following:. 25 Turkeys. 15 Hams. 50 pounds of green beans. 100 pounds of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Old Fashion Christmas takes over Deschutes County Expo Center
The Deschutes County Expo Center welcomed a taste of the Holidays this weekend. It was the 8th year for the Old Fashion Christmas event on Saturday and Sunday, which included more than 100 artists and crafters, food, a coloring contest, and of course, Santa Claus. “A lot of the extra...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Museum at Warm Springs hosting annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit
An exhibit celebrating the arts will be on display next week in Warm Springs. The Museum at Warm Springs hosts the 29th annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. It features 45 pieces of art in the forms of paintings, drawings, photos and more. There are 15...
COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties
The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College offers degree and certificate programs in the culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, as well as hospitality management. The program works closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, which sends active-duty personnel to the school for training as chefs. The post COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties appeared first on KTVZ.
C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale this weekend in Prineville
There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a historical museum in Prineville. The Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale is happening 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The show features work by 20 artists from galleries around Central Oregon. An artists’...
‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash
A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
centraloregondaily.com
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
centraloregondaily.com
Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested
A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
centraloregondaily.com
Workshop aims to freshen up snow enthusiast’s safety knowledge
Dozens braved snowy conditions Saturday morning to sit inside and learn about snow safety. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) held their annual Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop at COCC in Bend. COAC is a non-profit group working to educate those skiing and riding in the backcountry. Topics at the...
