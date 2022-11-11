ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor

As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself. The post Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. They are asking donations of the following:. 25 Turkeys. 15 Hams. 50 pounds of green beans. 100 pounds of...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties

The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College offers degree and certificate programs in the culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, as well as hospitality management. The program works closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, which sends active-duty personnel to the school for training as chefs. The post COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale this weekend in Prineville

There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a historical museum in Prineville. The Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale is happening 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The show features work by 20 artists from galleries around Central Oregon. An artists’...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash

A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking

A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested

A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Workshop aims to freshen up snow enthusiast’s safety knowledge

Dozens braved snowy conditions Saturday morning to sit inside and learn about snow safety. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) held their annual Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop at COCC in Bend. COAC is a non-profit group working to educate those skiing and riding in the backcountry. Topics at the...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy