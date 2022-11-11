Read full article on original website
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
Two die in north Wichita accident on K-96
Two people died in a crash in north Wichita. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. on the ramp from northbound I-135 on to K-96.
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
Family of K-96 crash victim speaks out
A community is in mourning following the deaths of a young couple killed in a fatal crash on Thursday.
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
ksal.com
Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
WIBW
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
adastraradio.com
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
