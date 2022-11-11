ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 4

guest
3d ago

another reason I hate alcohol / drugs!!! my deepest condolences to the victims families.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
MCPHERSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy