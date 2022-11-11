ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report

Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program

Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend police staff anxious for new building

More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend

This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Reif ready to take active role as new Barton Co. Commissioner

Two of the three incoming Barton County Commissioners were all but locks as uncontested candidates heading into Tuesday's general election. Duane Reif defeated three other candidates in the August primary election for the District 1 seat, and his top competitor, Linda Moeder, challenged Reif again as a write-in candidate in the general election. Reif improved his margin of victory in the general election and said he's ready to go from spectator at meetings, to acting commissioner.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy