Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report
Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
Schlessiger continuing to learn before joining Barton commission
Tricia Schlessiger will not officially be sworn into the Barton County Commission until January, but that has not stopped her from logging some hours on county-related business. Before and after the August primary, Schlessiger has attended meetings and done her research. With the win in Tuesday's general election, she's ready to get to work.
Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program
Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
Great Bend Community Theatre play Nov. 17-20
Online ticketing starts Sunday Nov. 13. Show Dates: Nov. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. Matinee Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. At the Crest Theatre in Great Bend.
Great Bend police staff anxious for new building
More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
'Pints & Politics' on Monday in Great Bend
This is not your regular stuffy political event! With the elections over and candidates chosen, we invite Chamber members and guests to join us for the second Barton County Pints & Politics on Monday, November 14th at Dry Lake Brewing, 4:30pm - 6:30pm. Pints & Politics brings the business community...
Sen. Marshall applauds Ellinwood Hospital's work to fund new facility
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. Thursday announced a loan and grant valued at $26 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for Ellinwood Hospital to be used to construct a critical access, 45,000 square foot, hospital and medical clinic in Ellinwood. This funding will provide a surgery suite, outpatient clinic services, radiology, and physical therapy, among others.
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Nov. 9, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Installation underway for Great Bend’s automated water reading meters
Work is underway on the installation of automated meter reading for Great Bend’s water meters. Zenner USA has started drilling holes in the meter lids to install antennas for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). The $2.46 million project will provide technology to more accurately read meters and avoid the...
Before heading out of town, think Great Bend businesses first
Years ago, retailers in Great Bend wanted to find a way to encourage shopping local for the holidays before the mad-Christmas rush. In a way to highlight the local options before citizens go out of town, Explore Great Bend Month was born in the month of November. There are 29...
As measurable snowfall is in forecast, KDOT, county short on plow drivers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation tells Hutch Post that the snowplow operator shortage for all of District Five (18 counties of south central Kansas) is about 22%. That is a little less than the statewide shortage of about 24%. Reno County is concerned about its shortage...
Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
NWester: Historic barn provides unique event center in Wilson
Wilson, Kansas, has long been known as the Czech Capital of Kansas. People from near and far take the small drive off Interstate 70 in north central Kansas to have their photo taken in front of the world’s largest hand-painted Czech egg. About a year ago, local business owner...
Zimmerman ready to return to county service as Barton's District 5 commissioner
A big win in the August primary election all but secured Donna Zimmerman's seat as the Barton County Commissioner for District 5. Tuesday's general election result made it official. After 40 years of service to the county, including 26 years as county clerk, Zimmerman said she's ready to serve again in her new role.
Reif ready to take active role as new Barton Co. Commissioner
Two of the three incoming Barton County Commissioners were all but locks as uncontested candidates heading into Tuesday's general election. Duane Reif defeated three other candidates in the August primary election for the District 1 seat, and his top competitor, Linda Moeder, challenged Reif again as a write-in candidate in the general election. Reif improved his margin of victory in the general election and said he's ready to go from spectator at meetings, to acting commissioner.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Larned's water tower lighting is Nov. 24
The second annual Water Tower Lighting in Larned is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will have a chance to visit with Santa and warm up with hot cocoa.
ElderCare encourages Giving Tree donations for home-care clients
When last year’s ElderCare Giving Tree project started, Executive Director Brandi Gruber said it was especially important because of the pandemic. She is saying the same thing this year. “Even though COVID risks have greatly decreased, the virus continues to play a role in the lives of many of...
USDA gives Brit Spaugh Zoo a clean bill after recent inspection
Every one to three years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services performs surprise inspections on some 8,000 zoo facilities around the nation. Earlier this month it was the Brit Spaugh Zoo's turn. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the USDA found no non-compliant items. "They...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0