6 people hospitalized after crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 6:54 p.m.

Police said Route 30 has reopened after the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A Channel 11 crew at the scene learned one vehicle remained on Route 30, the other wound up on the property of a nearby Sunoco gas station from the impact of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

