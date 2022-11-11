6 people hospitalized after crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash on Route 30 in North Huntingdon on Thursday evening.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened at 6:54 p.m.

Police said Route 30 has reopened after the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A Channel 11 crew at the scene learned one vehicle remained on Route 30, the other wound up on the property of a nearby Sunoco gas station from the impact of the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

