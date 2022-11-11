ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has 1 emotional mid-credits scene. Here's what it means for future Marvel movies.

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJOcT_0j6eHI2I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSbmX_0j6eHI2I00
Shuri (Letitia Wright) in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
  • There is one bonus scene midway through the credits.
  • The scene introduces a new character that may become important to the MCU.

The mid-credits scene in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the new film, which premieres on Friday, King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) dies from an unexplained illness leaving his family, friends, and the whole of Wakanda mourning his death. This storyline was developed after the death of Boseman in 2020, four years after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

A year later after T'Challa's death, Shuri ( Letitia Wright ), T'Challa's sister, spends the majority of the movie running away from her grief and focusing on her work. After Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri's mother, dies, she finally accepts her destiny as the Black Panther and saves Wakanda from the threat of Namor's invasion.

In the final scene of the movie, we see Shuri go to Haiti to meet up with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), T'Challa's lover before his death. She helps Shuri finally move on by allowing Shuri to burn the white outfit she wore to T'Challa's funeral, as is the tradition in Wakanda. After a short montage featuring shots of T'Challa, the credits start rolling and Rihanna's new single "Lift Me Up" plays.

Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told Collider that there would be no post-credits scene in the movie because "it didn't feel appropriate" with the emotional story they were trying to tell.

However, if fans stick around after the first set of credits, there is a mid-credits scene that directly follows the final scene of the movie.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" mid-credits scene reveals that T'Challa had a son

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsGlp_0j6eHI2I00
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Disney

When the screen returns to Shuri, we see Nakia walk up behind her with a young boy (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Nakia reveals that she has been keeping a big secret from her and the rest of Wakanda. Around the time that T'Challa died in "Avengers: Infinity War," T'Challa and Nakia had a son, who she has been raising in Haiti.

Nakia reveals that she and T'Challa decided before he died that the child, Touissant, should be raised away from Wakanda and the burden of royalty.

There are clues earlier in the film about Touissant's existence. For example, when Ramonda visits Nakia in Haiti earlier in the film, Touissant is the first person she sees. There is also a moment earlier in the film where it seems the Wakandan queen tries to tell Shuri about her nephew before they are interrupted by Namor. Nakia confirms to Shuri that Ramonda knew about Touissant before she died.

It is unclear how old the boy is, but it is likely he is roughly six years old since Ramonda says earlier in the film that Nakia fled to Haiti six years ago, around the time of the blip. Touissant also says that his Wakandan name is T'Challa, just like his father.

Prince T'Challa could be a way to adapt more stories from the "Black Panther" comics without recasting T'Challa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TVvN_0j6eHI2I00
Black Panther in the comics and "Captain America: Civil War."

Marvel Unlimited/Disney

After Boseman's death , there were several questions about what would happen with T'Challa. After being introduced in "Captain America: Civil War," T'Challa and Boseman quickly became fan favorites.

While some fans believed that the Black Panther mantle should be passed on to Shuri or other characters, others believed T'Challa should have been recast since he is such a culturally important character.

Last year, Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick, told TMZ that he believed the "Da 5 Bloods" star would have wanted T'Challa to live on and said that getting rid of the character would deprive "Black kids of a role model."

However, trailers for the "Black Panther" sequel seemed to confirm Marvel was going ahead with choosing a new Black Panther and letting T'Challa die in the MCU as well.

While Shuri does take the Black Panther mantle, it is implied at the end that she doesn't want to keep the throne since she skips the ritual ceremony to decide on the next Wakandan monarch.

The mid-credits scene implies that T'Challa's stories from the Marvel comics can still be adapted in the MCU through the king's son since they share the same name. Once the child grows up, he could one day take his place on the throne.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in theaters on Friday.

