Sophie Simmons announced her engagement to fiancé James Henderson in July There is not much that can phase rock icon Gene Simmons — but his daughter Sophie getting engaged really rattled him, he admitted to Page Six. During a weekend interview at his Rock & Brews restaurant in El Segundo, Calif., the KISS frontman, 73, joked he was not prepared for his singer-model daughter to be all grown up, least of all for her to start a family of her own. "I'm not ready," Gene said with...

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO