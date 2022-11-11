ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Keurig Dr. Pepper’s CEO resigns after conduct violation

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keurig Dr. Pepper appointed a new Chief Executive Officer Thursday after its former CEO resigned for violating the company's code of conduct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSj3Q_0j6eH5e600
Keurig Dr. Pepper announced the resignation of CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu following a violation of the company's code of conduct on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2022. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA

The company announced the resignation of CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu and the appointment of Executive Chairman and former CEO Bob Gamgort. Dokmecioglu also resigned from the Board of Directors.

The manner of the conduct violation was not disclosed, though the company said in its press release it was not related to its strategy, operations or financial reporting.

"Keurig Dr Pepper's Code of Conduct is built on a foundation of ethics, integrity and personal responsibility. Every employee, without exception, is accountable for knowing and following the Code," said Paul S. Michaels, Lead Director of the KDP Board. "Bob's vision and leadership have driven KDP's success as a modern beverage company to date, and the Board is grateful for his willingness to return as CEO."

Dokmecioglu served the company as CEO for four months. Gamgort was the CEO prior to stepping down and turning it over to Dokmecioglu as part of a succession plan.

"KDP has a deep and talented executive team" said Gamgort. "I look forward to continuing to work with the leadership team and the Board in the role I held less than four months ago."

KDP stock fell by a fraction of a point late in the day but still remained up 0.37 points or 0.98% at $37.94 a share. Morning trading in the stock rose by 2% following the announcement which was made at about 8:30 a.m. ET, CNBC reported. The company's market value is an estimated $54.4 billion.

Dokmecioglu was the Chief Financial Officer for KDP before rising to CEO. He was also on the Board of Directors for Krispy Kreme before resigning in September.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Dr. Pepper Invests $50M in Non-Alcoholic Brewer

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) announced earlier this week that they have taken a minority stake in Athletic Brewing Company, the leading non-alcoholic craft beer brand in America, for $50 million. The Plano-based beverage producer and distributor has been moving into rapidly emerging beverage categories, with this recent investment coming...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
AdWeek

Awareness Isn't Cutting It for Cannabis Anymore

Today’s cannabis retail landscape—defined by striking consumer brands and increasingly mainstream marketing strategies—is nearly unrecognizable compared to the industry’s earliest innings. However, as more adult-use states reach a point of market saturation, cannabis brands must learn to holistically reach their target audiences to maintain and grow market share.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
477K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy