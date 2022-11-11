ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Veterans in Bridgeport celebrate Marine Corps' 247th birthday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Proud veterans gathered in Bridgeport Thursday to observe the Marine Corps' 247th birthday.

On the Eve of Veterans Day, the Housatonic Detachment of the Marine Corps League came together at Vazzy's Restaurant to pay tribute to all of those who gave their lives while defending freedom around the globe.

The group's commandant, Don Pavia, said military service is never easy, but for him it was rewarding.

"Joining the Marines was a pleasure to me. I didn't finish high school, but I finished while I was in the Marine Corps. I also boxed and played football for the Marine Corps, so I had a good tour of duty, went to see the whole country -- Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey -- and I had a ball," he said.

