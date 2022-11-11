Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max November 2022
Of all the many competing streaming services, HBO Max boasts what is arguably the strongest cinematic library of the lot of them. And with a new month comes new excellent additions to what is already a bountiful collection of films. So, if you’re looking to escape the cold of the looming winter with a good movie, whether that be a gripping action film, a hilarious comedy, or something much darker; HBO Max has you covered. Take a look below to see some of the highlights we’ve selected from this month’s additions.
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Collider
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
Collider
'Harakiri' 60 Years On: 10 Reasons Why It's The Best Samurai Movie Ever
Harakiri is a revolutionary samurai film, and one that stands today as one of the very best movies of the 1960s. It centers on a man named Tsugumo Hanshirō who visits a clan of samurai, stating he wishes to commit the act of harakiri (also known as seppuku) in their presence. It's initially unclear why, but as he explains the story of his life, it becomes clear why Hanshirō has been driven into despair, and it's eventually revealed that he has an ulterior motive for visiting the clan.
Collider
10 Best Movies in the Public Domain, According to IMDb
Under current US law, movies enter the public domain 96 years after their release. Cinema has been around for over a century now, meaning that plenty of classics are no longer protected by copyright. This makes it easier to find some of these old movies and gives creators the freedom to re-imagine them. For example, Winnie the Pooh recently entered the public domain, as books are under a similar law. Already, filmmakers have produced several unusual takes on the story, including the forthcoming horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
Collider
'My Policeman': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
My Policeman is the newest Amazon Prime original movie and book-to-screen adaptation. My Policeman follows Tom, a 1950s British policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion. Soon after, he begins an intense homosexual love affair with a museum curator named Patrick even though homosexuality was illegal. The film is expected...
Collider
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
Collider
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
Collider
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
Collider
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Collider
Christian Bale Takes Center Stage as a Grizzled Detective in 'The Pale Blue Eye' Poster
Netflix and director Scott Cooper will take audiences along for a chilling whodunit next month with the release of The Pale Blue Eye in theaters. The film sees the death of a military cadet turn into a frightening case of murder that threatens the entirety of the fledgling West Point academy. Before Christian Bale can start his investigation for the savage behind the crime, the streamer released a new poster showing him wandering the cold, gray woods in search of answers.
Collider
Sosie Bacon Shows Off Her Acting Skills in New 'Smile' Featurette
This isn't the time to put a frown on your face yet, as Smile is still scaring its way onto our screens with a featurette showcasing lead actress Sosie Bacon performing behind-the-scenes. Since its theatrical release, the trauma-inducing, Parker Finn-directed horror film has achieved a significant milestone, earning a considerably fair global box office and a 78% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 79% critics' score. Of course, to create a film that is as terrifying as the trailer suggests, you need a talented cast, crew, and an effective lead actress—and Bacon has yet again proven that she's a force to be reckoned with in the horror genre, showing off an emotional performance that perfectly embodies a sensible thinker individual falling deeply into madness.
Collider
'If These Walls Could Sing' Trailer Takes Music Lovers Inside the Legendary Abbey Road Studios
There’s arguably no music recording studio in the world that’s more well known than London’s Abbey Road Studios. The name alone conjures up the image of The Beatles’ legendary album cover for Abbey Road, that saw the foursome walking across what’s come to be known as a zebra crossing. Boasting songs such as “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Something,” The Beatles’ album is just one of the many chart topping projects that’s come out of Abbey Road Studios over the last several decades.
Collider
David Harbour Teases 'Thunderbolts,' Says It Will Bring "New Things" to the MCU [Exclusive]
During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel and Kevin Feige revealed the next few years of content for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a full slate of movies and series coming for the rest of Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5. Among these upcoming projects was the announcement of the anti-hero team the Thunderbolts would close out Phase 5 with their own movie in 2024. One of the members of the team will be Red Guardian, played by David Harbour who made his MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow. Collider's own Steven Weintraub recently had the chance to talk with Harbour about the upcoming film while discussing Violent Nights. The Stranger Things star shared that Thunderbolts is going to bring new things to the entertainment juggernaut that is the MCU.
Collider
'The White Lotus': Adam DiMarco & Haley Lu Richardson Discuss Joining the Series in Season 2
From creator/writer/director Mike White, the second installment of the HBO series The White Lotus is set at a beautiful resort in Sicily, Italy, where hotel manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is ready to assist various guests in achieving everything they want out of their trip, whether that’s with family, for business reasons, or of a more romantic nature. Having been dragged by her boss (Jennifer Coolidge) on what was supposed to be a romantic getaway, assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) finds herself sidelined when she crosses paths with Albie (Adam DiMarco), a nice guy who has gotten fed up with the behavior of his father (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather (F. Murray Abraham).
Collider
Chris Hemsworth Takes on His Toughest Challenges Yet in New 'Limitless' Trailer
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up to test his physical, mental, and emotional abilities in a new teaser for Disney+ and National Geographic’s upcoming series, Limitless. Dropping onto the streaming service this Wednesday, November 16, the project will see the Marvel star pushing himself beyond his wildest imaginings in a series that will take a look at how humans can take the steps necessary to live longer and more fulfilling lives.
Collider
From Ross to Rachel: ‘Friends’ Characters Ranked by Intelligence
Friends is one of the most iconic and beloved TV shows of all time. The series, which followed the day-to-day lives of six friends living in New York City, won six Emmys and is considered the 47th best TV series of all time, according to IMDb. Though the touching final episode aired almost two decades ago, the show is still insanely popular and the subject of many debates, such as which of Chandler's (Matthew Perry) comebacks is the best and which of the show's couple do people most love?
Comments / 0