Lincoln, NE

Standing-room-only section a 'pretty amazing' part of Husker volleyball's sellout streak

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart

Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Harper Murray on signing with Nebraska, and Cook's comparison to Jordan Larson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Harper Murray had Saturday, Nov. 12, circled on her calendar for months. The timing lined up perfectly for the nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit out of Ann Arbor Skyline. National Signing Day on Nov. 9 and then three days later, her first chance to represent Nebraska as a signee, rather than just a commit, when NU’s football team made the trek to her hometown to play Michigan.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women's basketball remains at No. 22 in latest AP poll

After two opening-week blowout wins, the Nebraska women's basketball team held steady at No. 22 in this week's Associated Press rankings. The Huskers, who play at No. 20 Creighton Tuesday evening, defeated UNO 100-36 and Houston Christian 79-48 in first week of the season. NU is one of six Big...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: It’ll take more than recruiting for a new coach to cure Nebraska's flaws

Down the corridor from all the noise in Ann Arbor, it happens every time Nebraska plays here. The massive Michigan band — not as cool as Ohio State, or as impressive as Wisconsin — barrels past NU’s locker room during interviews, parting the sea of reporters near the buses and briefly drowning out separate interview room answers from the best freshman on the team, Ernest Hausmann.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's offense suffers its latest twist with injured quarterbacks and coordinator

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Mark Whipple sat in a wheelchair as a Nebraska staffer pushed him out of Michigan Stadium’s famed tunnel toward the waiting team busses. Another NU official offered the offensive coordinator a printed stat sheet that he waved off without speaking. Whipple didn’t need to see the cold, hard numbers from a 34-3 loss to the third-ranked Wolverines on a Saturday afternoon in freezing temperatures.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game. * * *. Run offense. Anthony Grant touched the ball five times in the first half, when offensive coordinator Mark...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska falls to No. 3 Michigan for 21st straight loss to ranked team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska football's losing streak to ranked team's continues. Loss No. 21 came amid snow flurries as the Huskers fell 34-3 to No. 3 Michigan at the Big House. Saturday's game was the first since a win over Michigan State in 2018 that NU didn't score a touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan

Game 10. Few people are giving the Huskers much of a chance against national title hopeful Michigan ... but can NU find magic in Ann Arbor?. (Follow a stream of live updates, analysis, commentary and more below. The stream could take up to 30 seconds to appear.) Nebraska at No....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska wrestling splits duel at Journeyman Wranglemania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Nebraska split a pair of duals Saturday at the Journeymen Wranglemania event. The Huskers opened with a 25-9 win over Army before eighth-ranked North Carolina State pulled away late for a 23-10 win. Peyton Robb (157 pounds) and Mikey Labriola (174) each went 2-0 for the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan

Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska takes on host Michigan at 2:30 p.m. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Thompson out for second straight game. Mickey Joseph confirmed on Thursday that Casey Thompson...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers take snaps with top centers ahead of Michigan game

Winter has come for Nebraska football. Winter weather, at any rate. Snow flurries and cold temperatures greeted the Huskers on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Huskers stationed multiple heaters around their portable benches and each of the Husker quarterbacks wore bright red hand warmers as they took practice snaps. Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE

