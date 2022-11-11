ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Investigation underway after deadly shooting at OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting over the weekend at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell Avenue, where tenants said they heard gunshots.
