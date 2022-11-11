Read full article on original website
Police identify man shot, killed at northwest OKC apartment
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment in northwest Oklahoma City.
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KOCO
Investigation underway after deadly shooting at OKC apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting over the weekend at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the Bennett Ridge Apartments, near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell Avenue, where tenants said they heard gunshots.
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
Violent crimes like homicides, rapes, robberies, aggravated assault, all down across the board in Oklahoma City
Nationally, robbery and aggravated assault numbers are up across the country this year compared to last, but that's not the case for Oklahoma City.
Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades. That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown. We took a look back at all the history.
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
News On 6
Midwest City Police Officers Cleared To Return For Duty After Shooting, Killing Woman
Two Midwest City police officers reported back to duty after being cleared in a deadly October shooting. The Oklahoma County District Attorney determined the officers had no other choice but to fire at an armed woman last month. Midwest City police released the body camera footage this week. The officer’s...
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
Suspect in fatal crash with OKCPD officer booked for manslaughter
Oklahoma City Police have arrested the suspect in a car crash that took the life of Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Meagan Burke in Sept., 2022. The post Suspect in fatal crash with OKCPD officer booked for manslaughter appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
Toxicology Report Reveals More About Driver Who Hit OCPD Sergeant
Police arrest the driver that allegedly struck and killed an Oklahoma City sergeant on her way home from work. Sgt. Meagan Burke was hit head-on and died at the scene on I-44. We are starting to find out more about the condition of the driver that hit Sgt. Burke from a toxicology report conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police: Suspect arrested for crash that killed OKC officer had drugs in system
According to OKCPD, the driver involved in the deadly crash that killed Sergeant Meagan Burke had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
Police: One shot following assault in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Oklahoma City that occurred early Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Neighbors heard 20 shots during drive-by that killed 18-year-old mother in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An 18-year-old mother was killed and her 4-month-old child was injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Neighbors said they heard around 20 shots before coming outside to a chaotic scene and no suspect in sight. "We just kept hearing them go off,"...
OKCPD release body cam footage of officers tracking down burglars who preyed on elderly couple
Newly released body camera footage from Oklahoma City Police show the moments after two men tried burglarizing an elderly couple.
Burglars Take Everything From An Oklahoma City Woman's Storage Shed
An Oklahoma City woman came onto her property to find a nearly empty shed. Her neighbor saw people come and go from her property with truckloads of items, including the building's roof and walls. "It's just devastating,” property owner Mickey Key said. “It looks like a tornado's been through here.”...
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
