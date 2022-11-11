CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO