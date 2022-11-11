ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County

CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Bald Eagle found dead on side of road near Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — A Bald Eagle was hit by a vehicle on State Route 220 South near Lock Haven on Monday morning. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officials received a call reporting that the eagle was found lying on the road after being hit.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

