WOLF
One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County
CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
WOLF
Bald Eagle found dead on side of road near Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — A Bald Eagle was hit by a vehicle on State Route 220 South near Lock Haven on Monday morning. According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, officials received a call reporting that the eagle was found lying on the road after being hit.
WOLF
VFW Post highlights struggles of homeless veterans during 32 hour event
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Homeless Veterans versus Tropical Storm Nicole. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 23 is having their tenth annual Homeless Veterans Awareness Campaign. For 32 hours they will be temporarily homeless to raise awareness and funds for homeless veterans. “I'm used to the rain. We have...
