Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Saraya On Being Inspired By Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Return, Her Health Upon Joining AEW
AEW wrestler Saraya was recently on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss her return to wrestling, her health upon joining All Elite Wrestling, and how Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to seek re-evaluation of her neck. You can check out some highlights below:. On the...
411mania.com
Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com
Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training
– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Praises Smackdown Tag Title Match, Thinks It Should Have Gone On Last
Jimmy Korderas enjoyed last week’s Smackdown and especially the Tag Team Title match, which he thinks probably should have gone on last. The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day to open the show in a bout that opened the show, and Korderas loved the match to the point he felt it perhaps should have been the main event.
411mania.com
NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: Tyrus Wins NWA Title
The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews. *Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu...
411mania.com
Jay Lethal on Why Being in AEW Is a Godsend, How Long He Wants to Stay With Company
– During a recent interview with The Kurt Angle Show, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed signing with AEW, the company buying ROH, and his belief in loyalty. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on believing he’d still be in Impact Wrestling if he didn’t get fired: “If I...
411mania.com
Enzo Recalls Crashing Survivor Series 2018, Why He Felt He Had to Do It
Real1, the former Enzo Amore, famously crashed Survivor Series 2018 for a publicity stunt and he recently looked back at the whole escapade. Real1 had been released from WWE earlier in the year after he was accused of sexual assault, for which the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. He ended up showing up at Survivor Series in the crowd and got ejected from the arena, and trended #1 on social media for the stunt.
411mania.com
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022
WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
411mania.com
Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute
In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki Featured, This Weekend’s UWN TV Lineup
– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is this weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV lineup:. * UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Suffered Injury At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
F4WOnline reports that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during last night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI against Austin Theory. Owens suffered an MCL sprain, and officials are hoping it’s nothin more than that. Owens appeared to injure his right knee when planting it during the match. He...
411mania.com
Jack Doan On What It Was Like Working For Vince McMahon, Vince’s Expectations
Former WWE referee Jack Doan worked for Vince McMahon for many years, and he recently talked about what it was like to work for the former WWE CEO. Doan spoke with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling and was asked what it was like working for McMahon. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
411mania.com
Thunder Rosa Says She’s Able To Jog Again After Back Injury, Address Recent Rumors
In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Thunder Rosa addressed her physical health, as she’s been dealing with a back injury for months. She also spoke about rumors and gossip being spread about her online and why she doesn’t engage with it. Here are highlights:. On how...
411mania.com
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
411mania.com
Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw
According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:. Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Shares His Plans To Defend NJPW Openweight Title Eventually
Karl Anderson appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast recently and talked about the scheduling conflicts around his defense of his NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship title (per Fightful). Anderson was present at WWE Crown Jewel for a tag team match after having been double-scheduled on the same date to face off against Hikuleo for the title. He was clear on his intent to fully defend the title at some point in the future, although no rescheduled matches have been announced yet. You can read a highlight from Anderson and listen to the full podcast episode below.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.
Comments / 0