411mania.com

Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW

– While speaking to The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart discussed the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997. Hart spoke about regretting his bad history with Shawn Michaels and how he was grateful they were able to eventually resolve their differences. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com

Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3

Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com

Tyrus Releases Statement on NWA Title Win, Credits Training

– As previously noted, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last night at NWA Hard Times 3, beating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to become the new champion. Tyrus released the following statement on his Twitter earlier today, commenting on the title victory:
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas Praises Smackdown Tag Title Match, Thinks It Should Have Gone On Last

Jimmy Korderas enjoyed last week’s Smackdown and especially the Tag Team Title match, which he thinks probably should have gone on last. The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The New Day to open the show in a bout that opened the show, and Korderas loved the match to the point he felt it perhaps should have been the main event.
411mania.com

NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: Tyrus Wins NWA Title

The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews. *Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu...
CHALMETTE, LA
411mania.com

Enzo Recalls Crashing Survivor Series 2018, Why He Felt He Had to Do It

Real1, the former Enzo Amore, famously crashed Survivor Series 2018 for a publicity stunt and he recently looked back at the whole escapade. Real1 had been released from WWE earlier in the year after he was accused of sexual assault, for which the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. He ended up showing up at Survivor Series in the crowd and got ejected from the arena, and trended #1 on social media for the stunt.
411mania.com

Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022

WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
411mania.com

Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute

In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Suffered Injury At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

F4WOnline reports that Kevin Owens suffered an injury during last night’s WWE live event in Madison, WI against Austin Theory. Owens suffered an MCL sprain, and officials are hoping it’s nothin more than that. Owens appeared to injure his right knee when planting it during the match. He...
MADISON, WI
411mania.com

Jack Doan On What It Was Like Working For Vince McMahon, Vince’s Expectations

Former WWE referee Jack Doan worked for Vince McMahon for many years, and he recently talked about what it was like to work for the former WWE CEO. Doan spoke with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling and was asked what it was like working for McMahon. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline

Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
411mania.com

Change To Match For Tonight’s WWE Raw

According to WWE, a tag team match for this evening’s Raw will now take place as a singles event. The original announcement states:. Chad Gable and Otis have been a thorn in the side of Matt Riddle for many weeks and now The Original Bro will take on the leader of Alpha Academy.
411mania.com

Karl Anderson Shares His Plans To Defend NJPW Openweight Title Eventually

Karl Anderson appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast recently and talked about the scheduling conflicts around his defense of his NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship title (per Fightful). Anderson was present at WWE Crown Jewel for a tag team match after having been double-scheduled on the same date to face off against Hikuleo for the title. He was clear on his intent to fully defend the title at some point in the future, although no rescheduled matches have been announced yet. You can read a highlight from Anderson and listen to the full podcast episode below.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match

Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.

