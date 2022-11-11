Read full article on original website
Karl A. Lugosch, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karl A. Lugosch, 74, of Hermitage, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in his home from metastatic melanoma. Mr. Lugosch was born on July 3, 1948, in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, a son of the late Karl E. and Simone (Gagnon) Lugosch. He was raised in...
David Keith “Pope” DeMasy, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Pope” Demasy, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, in his residence unexpectedly. He was 71. David was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, October 25, 1951, to Margaret (D’Amico) and David DeMasy. He attended Farrell Schools. David proudly joined the...
Daniel “Dan” L. Lazor, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Lazor passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and family, following a period of declining health. He was 76. Daniel was born on October 25, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (U’Halie) Lazor. Dan grew up in...
Pauline P. (Penak) Kopas, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline P. (Penak) Kopas, age 93, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center. Pauline was born March 13, 1929 in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Metanko) Penak.
Ruth A. Jones, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Jones, 83, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at Addison Health Care in Masury, Ohio, after an extended illness. Ruth was born December 22, 1938 in Mercer, Pennsylvania to Viola (Burneson) and Paul Mortland. Ruth was a school bus driver...
James R. Billak, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James R. “Jim” Billak, DO, 72, of Wellsville passed away on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at University Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 18, 1950 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Andy and Paula (Capson) Billak. He...
Richard Danilovics, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Danilovics, 68, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday November 9, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Richard was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1954 to Wanda (Aurand) and William Danilovics. Richard was a graduate of Sharon High School in...
Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
Susan Carney Beil, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney. Susan...
Joyce A. Sanders, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.
Barbara Elizabeth (Garansi) Hodros, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi. During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation...
Marianne Schuster, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Schuster, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, in Concord Care Center of Hartford, Ohio. She was born May 27, 1926. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Christine Ann Kula, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – All are welcome 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Section 33, Lot 554 in Youngstown to mourn the loss of Christine Kula, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Christine Ann Kula was born March 30, 1968, in Youngstown, the...
Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima. Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.
Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, 90, of 829 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born December 15, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Guy and Helen Carey Trammell. She...
Cheryl Lee Murphy, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lee Murphy, 72, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. She was born July 4, 1950, in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was adopted and raised by the late Harry and Dorothy (Thompson) Kockler. Cheryl enjoyed life and was full of...
Benigno Santana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benigno Santana, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Benigno was born August 3, 1958, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Angel Santana and Francisca Cruz. Benigno was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church. He worked...
Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
Gary L. Metzgar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Metzgar, 82, of Salem, has passed peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem on October 16, 1940, the son of the late John W. and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar. He was a truck owner operator. For...
Tammy A. Somerville, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Somerville, 57, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born November 1, 1965, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Sharon (Kohler) Schmader. Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Linesville High School. A former long time...
