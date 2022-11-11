Read full article on original website
Dale Berger, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Berger of Salem, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dale Berger, please visit our floral store.
Joyce A. Sanders, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.
James R. Billak, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. James R. “Jim” Billak, DO, 72, of Wellsville passed away on Friday morning, November 11, 2022 at University Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 18, 1950 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Andy and Paula (Capson) Billak. He...
Susan Carney Beil, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Carney Beil, 81, of Poland, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 9, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Kathryn (Malley) Carney. Susan...
Benigno Santana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benigno Santana, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Benigno was born August 3, 1958, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Angel Santana and Francisca Cruz. Benigno was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church. He worked...
Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, 87, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1935 in Carovilli, Italy to Filomeno and Anita Rossi Carano. At the age of 19, he boarded a ship named Homeland...
Barbara Elizabeth (Garansi) Hodros, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Elizabeth Hodros, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2022, at Park Vista Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Born October 19, 1934 in Campbell, Ohio, Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Mary Szucsik Garansi. During her lifetime, Barbara was employed by Servomation...
Christine Ann Kula, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – All are welcome 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Section 33, Lot 554 in Youngstown to mourn the loss of Christine Kula, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Christine Ann Kula was born March 30, 1968, in Youngstown, the...
Stephen Emil Cibula, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Emil Cibula, 94, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1928, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Emily (Rosatka) Cibula. Steve was a 1946 graduate of...
Kevin J. Conlan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin J. Conlan, age 60 of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022. Kevin was born August 30, 1962 in Niles, Ohio a son of Louis and Patricia Durig Conlan. He was a 1981 graduate of Hubbard High School. He was...
Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
Steven Louis Coddington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Louis Coddington, 44, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in Youngstown. He was born July 15, 1978, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, son of Dale and Catherine Smearman Coddington. He was in the 1996 graduating class of Northern Garrett High School...
Daniel “Dan” L. Lazor, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel L. Lazor passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by his daughters and family, following a period of declining health. He was 76. Daniel was born on October 25, 1946, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Peter and Helen (U’Halie) Lazor. Dan grew up in...
Diane Ryan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown. She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of...
William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
Michelle Renee Tyma, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Renee Tyma, 56 passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 12, 2022. She was born May 26, 1966, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and the late Mary Alice Luscre Tyma. Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Neshannock High School. After graduation, Michelle went to...
Gary L. Metzgar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Metzgar, 82, of Salem, has passed peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem on October 16, 1940, the son of the late John W. and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar. He was a truck owner operator. For...
Tammy A. Somerville, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Somerville, 57, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born November 1, 1965, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Sharon (Kohler) Schmader. Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Linesville High School. A former long time...
Lorna Kay Bernadella, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorna Kay Bernadella, age 48, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 26, 1974, the daughter of Barbara Ann (Bates) and Sheldon Valgene Wilson. Lorna has been a caregiver for the past 11 years with...
Carl Atlee Rhodes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Atlee Rhodes, 70, of Lisbon, Ohio passed to his eternal Home on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio following a massive stroke on October 31. Carl was born August 14,1952 in Salem, Ohio to Mark and Ina...
