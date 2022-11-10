Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1M Until She Put Her Glasses On
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta initially thought she won $1 million but discovered the total was actually a bit less once she put her glasses on. Linda Gordon from High Prairie bought her ticket at the Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Played With A Group & Kept The Big Win A Secret All Day At Work
A Lotto Max winner in Edmonton played with two of his co-workers, and they all had to act normal at work after checking the Lotto Max ticket and winning big. The trio of friends bought the lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Edmonton a few hours before the October 11 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In BC Told His Wife About The Big Win & She Thought He Was Joking At First
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was thrilled to share the big news of his win with his wife but she had quite a hard time believing him. Kanwar Kapoor, from Surrey, bought his lucky ticket from a Canco on Lougheed Highway in Deroche ahead of the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner From BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Girlfriend After He Won Big
This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was ecstatic to share some exciting news with his girlfriend after finding out he'd won a huge amount of money from his winning Lotto Max ticket. Hien Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
A Lotto Winner in Ontario & His Wife Had Dreamt Up The 'Perfect Amount' To Win & It Happened
A Lotto 6/49 Jackpot winner in Ontario made his dreams come true after dreaming about winning the lottery with his wife and jokingly picking out the "perfect amount" to win. 43-year-old Marlon Llido of North York won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 5 and brought home a whopping $5M, but that's not all. He also won $28 on one of his Lotto 6/49 selections and $2 on his encore selection.
Narcity
A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'
"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Narcity
7 Rare Canadian Coins Worth Up To $140K That You Might Just Have In Your Change Pouch
Before you use up that spare change for your bus fare, it might be high time to take a closer look at it!. That's because there are some rare Canadian coins that could be worth a lot more than what's printed on them. In fact, there are a ton of...
Narcity
Manitoba Lotto Max Winner Thought She Won $2 In The Lottery But Actually Scored $1 Million
A Lotto Max winner in Manitoba couldn't believe her luck when she checked her lottery ticket and found that she had actually won much more than she thought. Diane Hebert of Lorette, Manitoba, initially thought she had won a measly $2 in an October 15 Lotto Max draw and was shocked to hear that her windfall was actually a lot more.
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Deleted The Million-Dollar Email Because He Thought It Was Fake
As it turns out, not every email telling people they're the next "Lotto Max winner in Ontario" is just sketchy spam. According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu became $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the September 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The 40-year-old father,...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought There Was 'An Error' When She Won Big With Her Husband
A Lotto Max winning couple in B.C. gets to celebrate their 20th anniversary in style, after taking home the $1 million Maxmillions prize from the October 21, 2022 Lotto Max draw. At first, Michelle and Ben Tessarolo thought it was a big mistake. Michelle said that when she checked the...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought His 'Lifelong Friend' Was Pranking Him When They Won Big
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was skeptical when his lifelong friend told him that they had won $1 million together in the October 18 Lotto Max draw. James Walsh was at a Walmart Supercentre in Nanaimo when he discovered the lottery win, and the amount almost made him pass out on the spot.
Business Insider
When my husband died tragically at 37, I was completely shattered. But there was a saving grace: life insurance.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My husband and I only spoke...
Narcity
BC Lotto Max Winner & His Brother Both 'Cried A Lot' After Finding Out He Won Big
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. and his brother couldn't help but feel all the feels after finding out he won big. Rajan Raj bought his lucky ticket from an Urban Choice Market on Davie Street in Vancouver for the October 21 Lotto Max draw. Raj was in the same...
Narcity
Alberta's Living Wages 2022: What You Need To Earn To Afford A Basic Life In 15 Areas
A new study has revealed how much you'd need to earn in several towns and cities in Alberta to earn a "living wage." According to research by the Alberta Living Wage Network, a living wage is defined as the hourly wage you'd need to earn to cover. "basic expenses and...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Says She Laughed Out Loud When She Found Out She Won
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta could barely contain her emotions when she found out she had won and was about to become a millionaire. Sandra Gardner, from Cold Lake, bought her ticket from 7-Eleven at 5202 55A St. during the afternoon before the October 21 Lotto Max draw. A...
Narcity
BC Lotto Max Winner Was 'Shaking & Crying' When He Found Out But Had To Act Normal At Work
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. had to overcome a whole range of emotions when he found out he won big right before heading to work. Jayson Madarang from Surrey, B.C., bought his lucky ticket from a Petro Canada on Victoria Drive in Vancouver for the October 18 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Made His Mom Cry After Telling Her He Became A Millionaire
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario brought a tear to his mother's eye after telling her their lives had changed forever. According to OLG, Leamington resident Michel Kassas won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Oh, as if that wasn't lucky enough, he also won $2 on his Encore, so technically, he won $1,000,002.
Narcity
Redditors Are Sharing What They Don't Get About Canada Including The 'Hype Around Tim Hortons'
People on Reddit are sharing things they don't get about Canada, and the topics prove that the True North is a pretty unique place. In the subreddit r/AskReddit, "non-Canadians" were asked to share something they don't understand about the country. While some questioned Canada's ties to the U.K. and why...
Narcity
A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)
A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
Narcity
A Toronto Restaurant Has A Bold Tipping Note On Its Receipts & Some People Are Outraged
Someone on Reddit posted a picture of their receipt from a Toronto restaurant and users were not happy with what they saw. At the bottom of a receipt from a Toronto restaurant, where the person ordered perogies and a beverage, there was a bold statement directed at customers paying their bill.
Comments / 0