Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1M Until She Put Her Glasses On

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta initially thought she won $1 million but discovered the total was actually a bit less once she put her glasses on. Linda Gordon from High Prairie bought her ticket at the Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner From BC Was 'Most Excited' To Tell His Girlfriend After He Won Big

This Lotto Max winner in B.C. was ecstatic to share some exciting news with his girlfriend after finding out he'd won a huge amount of money from his winning Lotto Max ticket. Hien Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., for the October 21 Lotto Max draw.
Narcity

A Lotto Winner in Ontario & His Wife Had Dreamt Up The 'Perfect Amount' To Win & It Happened

A Lotto 6/49 Jackpot winner in Ontario made his dreams come true after dreaming about winning the lottery with his wife and jokingly picking out the "perfect amount" to win. 43-year-old Marlon Llido of North York won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot on October 5 and brought home a whopping $5M, but that's not all. He also won $28 on one of his Lotto 6/49 selections and $2 on his encore selection.
Narcity

A Canadian Refused To Switch Plane Seats With A Couple & TikTok Slammed The 'Entitlement'

"Seat selection is your friend. I promise you." That was the message from a Canadian Olympian who refused to switch seats on a plane so that a couple could sit together. Cynthia Appiah, who has competed in bobsleigh for Team Canada at the Olympics, recently took to TikTok to explain why she isn't prepared to move seats on a plane when another passenger asks her to.
Narcity

A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Made His Mom Cry After Telling Her He Became A Millionaire

A Lotto Max winner in Ontario brought a tear to his mother's eye after telling her their lives had changed forever. According to OLG, Leamington resident Michel Kassas won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Oh, as if that wasn't lucky enough, he also won $2 on his Encore, so technically, he won $1,000,002.
Narcity

A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)

A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.

