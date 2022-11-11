Read full article on original website
Bloomsburg held it's 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration
BLOOMSBURG,COLUMBIA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Honoring local Veteran's past and present. That's what one Columbia County community did today. Bloomsburg held it's 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration with a parade through the streets of downtown. “If it were not for our Veterans and giving us the freedoms that we have, we...
Holiday shopping under one roof at The Galleria at Scranton Prep
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO (WOLF). — The biggest shopping day of the year!. The Galleria at Scranton Prep hosted over 70 local vendors under one roof, to get everyone’s holiday shopping completed. Boutiques, crafters, artisans’ bakers, and chefs overtook the Xavier Center. The community was able to come together...
International exhibit of miniature art opens in Kingston
Kingston, Luzerne Co. — The thirty ninth annual international exhibit of miniature art opened in Kingston’s Mainstreet Gallery today. Featured are over three hundred paintings, all 3 by 5 inches or smaller. There are over one hundred artists featured, from NEPA to Belgium. All the art has never...
Mastriano officially concedes in the 2022 race for PA Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official release from Doug Mastriano, the 2022 candidate for PA Governor has declared his defeat. "We gave this race everything we could," said Mastriano. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do,...
Hardware store reminds people to prep for the winter season
West Pittston, Luzerne Co. — Northeast Pennsylvania might see it’s first snow of the season soon. Scott Sharrow, general manager at Driscoll’s Home Center in West Pittston said they are already seeing people stock up for the winter season. “We’ve already started seeing people come in for...
Fire closes section of SR-29 in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — A fire in Montrose closed a section of State Route 29 on Monday morning. According to PennDOT, SR 29 in Susquehanna County shut down for approximately two hours between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street due to the blaze. Multiple units from...
Man and woman die in Sayre house fire
SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A house fire in Bradford County claimed the lives of two people last week, according to the county coroner's office. Officials say the fire broke out in the 100 block of Bensley Street just after 4 AM on November 6th. Autopsies were conducted two...
Recovery and relapse during the holiday season
LAUREL RUN,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — The holiday's can be a very busy and stressful time of the year for most of us. But the holiday's can be especially difficult for those who are recovering from addiction. “Holiday time for the majority of addicts and alcoholics is typically a very difficult...
Winter driving tips as temperatures drop
Luzerne County — There was a five car crash on I-476 caused by icy conditions near Avoca today. State police say there were no major injuries. With the winter months ahead, people will start dealing with more ice and snow on NEPA roadways. Some drivers we spoke to today...
Triple-demic Threat: Pediatric beds full ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — RSV, COVID-19, and other viruses continue to keep hospitals busy. Beds have been near or at capacity for weeks and its overwhelming healthcare workers. Pediatric beds in Maine are at 100-percent capacity. Doctors say there's no evidence the viral load is worse than usual this...
Luzerne Co. D.A. says no voter fraud found in Kingston polling investigation
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office has completed its investigation into a report of potential voter fraud in last Tuesday's election at the Kingston Recreation Center. D.A. Sam Sanguedolce says no voter fraud was found in the incident. According to a release by D.A....
Three men charged following raid at two Scranton businesses Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three men are facing charges in Lackawanna County after police executed search warrants on two businesses Friday morning. The Scranton Police Department shut down roads at the corner of Ash Street and Capouse Avenue Friday morning to execute search warrants. The search began around...
One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County
CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
Man facing charges following hours long standoff in Luzerne Co.
Dallas Township ( Luzerne County) - Todd Bebo, 51, is currently at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility following a standoff with police. Dallas Township Police were called to a home in Dakota Woods around 11:30 Friday night, for a report of some sort of domestic dispute between Bebo and a woman. They also said that Bebo may also be armed with a weapon.
Scranton Police seek to identify two people potentially involved in Dollar General theft
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people they say may be involved in a theft at a Dollar General. According to police, the theft occurred on Sunday at the Dollar General on Meridian Ave in Scranton. Two...
Texas governor calls for investigation into county elections after alleged mishaps
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/TND) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation Monday following alleged election mishaps at several polling places in the state. Abbott, who won last week's gubernatorial election against Beto O'Rourke, reported there were frustrated voters in Harris County. "Voters in Harris County were frustrated by...
18-year-old shot and killed at student apartment complex near Kutztown University
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. (WFMZ) - An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development. The man shot, Diego Velazquez of Reading, was...
Two PSP officers hurt in semi crash on I-80 early Saturday morning
Nescopeck Township (Luzerne County) - Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are in the hospital after getting hit by a tractor trailer while investigating another car crash. According to an official release from the PSP, two Troopers from Troop N Hazleton were on the scene of a crash this morning on I-80 at around 3 a.m..
Teen girl facing charges after allegedly breaking nurse's wrist
FRANKLIN TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — State Police have filed criminal charges against a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse on Saturday evening. According to a report by PSP, troopers were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital Carbon Campus in Franklin Township around 6:25 PM for a reported assault.
