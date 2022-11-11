ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

WOLF

Bloomsburg held it's 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration

BLOOMSBURG,COLUMBIA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Honoring local Veteran's past and present. That's what one Columbia County community did today. Bloomsburg held it's 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration with a parade through the streets of downtown. “If it were not for our Veterans and giving us the freedoms that we have, we...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Holiday shopping under one roof at The Galleria at Scranton Prep

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO (WOLF). — The biggest shopping day of the year!. The Galleria at Scranton Prep hosted over 70 local vendors under one roof, to get everyone’s holiday shopping completed. Boutiques, crafters, artisans’ bakers, and chefs overtook the Xavier Center. The community was able to come together...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

International exhibit of miniature art opens in Kingston

Kingston, Luzerne Co. — The thirty ninth annual international exhibit of miniature art opened in Kingston’s Mainstreet Gallery today. Featured are over three hundred paintings, all 3 by 5 inches or smaller. There are over one hundred artists featured, from NEPA to Belgium. All the art has never...
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Mastriano officially concedes in the 2022 race for PA Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official release from Doug Mastriano, the 2022 candidate for PA Governor has declared his defeat. "We gave this race everything we could," said Mastriano. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Hardware store reminds people to prep for the winter season

West Pittston, Luzerne Co. — Northeast Pennsylvania might see it’s first snow of the season soon. Scott Sharrow, general manager at Driscoll’s Home Center in West Pittston said they are already seeing people stock up for the winter season. “We’ve already started seeing people come in for...
PITTSTON, PA
WOLF

Fire closes section of SR-29 in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — A fire in Montrose closed a section of State Route 29 on Monday morning. According to PennDOT, SR 29 in Susquehanna County shut down for approximately two hours between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street due to the blaze. Multiple units from...
MONTROSE, PA
WOLF

Man and woman die in Sayre house fire

SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A house fire in Bradford County claimed the lives of two people last week, according to the county coroner's office. Officials say the fire broke out in the 100 block of Bensley Street just after 4 AM on November 6th. Autopsies were conducted two...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Recovery and relapse during the holiday season

LAUREL RUN,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — The holiday's can be a very busy and stressful time of the year for most of us. But the holiday's can be especially difficult for those who are recovering from addiction. “Holiday time for the majority of addicts and alcoholics is typically a very difficult...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Winter driving tips as temperatures drop

Luzerne County — There was a five car crash on I-476 caused by icy conditions near Avoca today. State police say there were no major injuries. With the winter months ahead, people will start dealing with more ice and snow on NEPA roadways. Some drivers we spoke to today...
AVOCA, PA
WOLF

Triple-demic Threat: Pediatric beds full ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — RSV, COVID-19, and other viruses continue to keep hospitals busy. Beds have been near or at capacity for weeks and its overwhelming healthcare workers. Pediatric beds in Maine are at 100-percent capacity. Doctors say there's no evidence the viral load is worse than usual this...
MAINE STATE
WOLF

Three men charged following raid at two Scranton businesses Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three men are facing charges in Lackawanna County after police executed search warrants on two businesses Friday morning. The Scranton Police Department shut down roads at the corner of Ash Street and Capouse Avenue Friday morning to execute search warrants. The search began around...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County

CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man facing charges following hours long standoff in Luzerne Co.

Dallas Township ( Luzerne County) - Todd Bebo, 51, is currently at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility following a standoff with police. Dallas Township Police were called to a home in Dakota Woods around 11:30 Friday night, for a report of some sort of domestic dispute between Bebo and a woman. They also said that Bebo may also be armed with a weapon.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two PSP officers hurt in semi crash on I-80 early Saturday morning

Nescopeck Township (Luzerne County) - Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are in the hospital after getting hit by a tractor trailer while investigating another car crash. According to an official release from the PSP, two Troopers from Troop N Hazleton were on the scene of a crash this morning on I-80 at around 3 a.m..
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Teen girl facing charges after allegedly breaking nurse's wrist

FRANKLIN TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — State Police have filed criminal charges against a teen after they say she assaulted a nurse on Saturday evening. According to a report by PSP, troopers were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital Carbon Campus in Franklin Township around 6:25 PM for a reported assault.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

