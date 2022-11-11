Ashton couple gets to keep temporary disability ramp for one year after public hearing

Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Law enforcement town hall meeting planned for west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall meeting for residents of the west side of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson, Idaho State...
eastidahonews.com
Melaleuca donates another $50K to sheriff’s office for rifle-grade bulletproof vests
IDAHO FALLS — Sheriff deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office have much to celebrate thanks to a $50,000 donation that will buy the best body armor and ballistic helmets available on the market. The donation by Melaleuca is in addition to $50,000 that The Wellness Company gave...
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The post Wall of Warmth locations ready to go appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
New Safety Prevention and Resource Center will help support youth and their families
IDAHO FALLS – Community Youth in Action and the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Safety Prevention and Resource Center Thursday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and open house. The goal of the building at 554 4th Street is to “foster and create healthy relationships to...
After months of preparation the Festival of Trees is ready to open its doors
The annual tradition at the Elks Lodge the Festival of Trees is making its return. Its theme this year is a Winter Wonderland. The Lodge has been hard at work for months trying to get everything for this year's festival ready. The post After months of preparation the Festival of Trees is ready to open its doors appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
eastidahonews.com
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
eastidahonews.com
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family
Students from Thunder Ridge High School's Honor Society spent the beginning of their fall semester raising funds to provide the Pruzhansky family a modular home for the winter. The post Local students gift a home to a Ukrainian Family appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
eastidahonews.com
Recount underway in Teton County after sealed box of ballots discovered
DRIGGS – Election officials in Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots Wednesday after tabulating the unofficial results in Tuesday night’s election. The discovery of uncounted ballots could change the outcome of this election. Democrat Bob Heneage was unofficially declared the winner in the District 3 county...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
eastidahonews.com
Recent BYU-Idaho grad stabbed to death in Georgia
ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
eastidahonews.com
Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000
Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. The post Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia
TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
buckrail.com
WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
