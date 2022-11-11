ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton couple gets to keep temporary disability ramp for one year after public hearing

eastidahonews.com

Community invited to Sunday interfaith event in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – People of all faiths are invited to a special worship service in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The Idaho Falls Interfaith Council, which consists of representatives from nine different religions, is hosting a Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. on the top floor of the Colonial Theater in the Hartwell Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents

Two men died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents this past week. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Recount underway in Teton County after sealed box of ballots discovered

DRIGGS – Election officials in Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots Wednesday after tabulating the unofficial results in Tuesday night’s election. The discovery of uncounted ballots could change the outcome of this election. Democrat Bob Heneage was unofficially declared the winner in the District 3 county...
TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Recent BYU-Idaho grad stabbed to death in Georgia

ROME, Georgia — A recent Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate was stabbed to death over the weekend in northwestern Georgia. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, died from multiple stab wounds, according to Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles. Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, was booked into the Floyd County...
CUMMING, GA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia

TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
TETONIA, ID
buckrail.com

WYDOT warns low visibility, Chain Law Level 1 in effect

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers between Jackson and the Idaho State Line of hazardous driving conditions today, Nov.10. Drivers should expect reduced visibility. Chain Law Level 1 is in effect, meaning travel is restricted to vehicles with tire chains, adequate snow tires, or all-wheel drive.
JACKSON, WY

