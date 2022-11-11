Thief hits gas station store on two consecutive nights: University Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Women does her own surveillance to catch thief in the act: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Nov. 7 that a maintenance worker at My Salon Suites stole candy, snacks, and cash from her rented suite on multiple occasions. Suspecting the man of theft, she had hidden a surveillance camera and captured him stealing on multiple occasions by using his keys to enter the locked private suite.
Police nab suspect in Parma car theft at Independence hotel: Independence Police Blotter
Police investigated a car reported stolen out of the Parma Police Department at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 9. According to Parma police, the suspect was known to frequent a hotel in Independence. Independence police located the stolen car at the hotel. Management cooperated with police, and the suspect and a woman...
Police warn of ‘crimes of opportunity’ after theft in UH parking lot: Avon Police Blotter
A woman reported her $500 work laptop computer stolen from her SUV at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 13 while the truck was parked at University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital. The computer was later found inside a book bag on a walking trail in the Miller Nature Preserve by a park ranger.
Two residents find mailboxes damaged: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Property damage: Gates Mills Estates and Sugarbush Lane. Two residents reported damage to their mailboxes that occurred during the overnight hours of Nov. 6. Officers suspected they were struck by an unknown object. Alarms: Gates Mills Boulevard. A septic alarm was activated from a resident’s backyard Nov. 7. An...
Police respond to burglary call on Lafayette Road: Medina Police Blotter
Man steals dog from front yard: Brunswick Police Blotter
Waterbury Road resident reports stolen vehicle: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Waterbury Road. A resident of Waterbury Road called the police department at 4:24 a.m. on Oct. 27 to report finding her vehicle missing. Broken glass was spotted in the driveway near where the car was parked. OVI: Nicholson Avenue. An officer at 7:55...
Man found buried in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man on Sunday was found buried in a field in the city’s Hough neighborhood, police said. Anthony Mays, 31, was found dead by Cleveland police homicide detectives about 11 a.m. on East 85th Street near Linwood Avenue, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
Man found dead in apartment in Cleveland’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood; violence suspected
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the death of man who was found Sunday inside an apartment in the city’s Collinwood-Nottingham neighborhood, police said. Ervin Walker, 55, of Cleveland, was found about 1:20 p.m. an apartment complex located on Yorick Avenue near Nye Road after residents reported a foul odor.
Man arrested in stolen car with suspected narcotics: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Stolen vehicle, suspected drugs: Crocker Road. Police officers at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 stopped a vehicle with dealer plates on Crocker Road near Detroit Road for equipment violations. The driver, a 34-year-old Westlake man, had no registration paperwork for the 2015 Mercedes, and it appeared...
OVI suspect passes out in Taco Bell drive-thru lane: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. Officers at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 responded to Taco Bell on Lorain Road after a man in a Jeep passed out in the drive-thru lane. Officers found the man passed out in the driver’s seat with the car in gear and his foot on the brake. Officers had to repeatedly knock on the window to awaken the driver. Officers instructed the man to put the car into park and to step out of the vehicle.
Why did it take 5 hours for Cleveland police to issue Sunday’s AMBER Alert?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old boy was found safe after police officials in Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert Sunday evening. Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around noon on Sunday, according to police. The alert to phones throughout...
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
Thieves take purse, charge $1,000 at Target: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 28 at 4:41 p.m. equipment was reported stolen. When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee of an asphalt contractor working in the area. The employee told officers around 10 a.m., he used a leaf blower to remove all the leaves on North Park Drive so the road was clear of all debris to be worked on. Once he was done, he set the blower down at the tree lawn of a W 220th Street home next to other workers. Later in the afternoon when he went over to retrieve the leaf blower, it was missing. There were no witnesses to the crime and/or surveillance video of the theft. The estimated value of the blower is around $320.
Drunk driver crashes going 111 mph: North Ridgeville police blotter
On November 6, a driver was traveling 111 mph in a 56-mph zone and lost control, crashing into a guardrail and into the bushes. The driver exited his car and told the officer: “You’re good. I’m drunk.” He was arrested and charged with drunk driving, willful disregard of safety, seatbelt violation and speeding.
Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street. Investigators have...
Unlucky lottery ticket conceals heroin: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
While an officer was responding to one car crash Nov. 2, he was redirected to another. He stopped and saw one of the motorists sweating profusely, with white mucus protruding from his nose. The man said he had rear-ended the car in front of him and that he was at...
Halloween premise check gives all-clear for monsters: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Responding to a youngster’s request to check the house for possible intruders around 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, police reported that a sweep of the house was conducted and no monsters were located. Upon hearing this, the boy was relieved, police said. He was further advised by officers that...
Suspect robbed postal worker at gunpoint: East Cleveland police
East Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
