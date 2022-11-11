Newark-bound flight from Greece turned around after security scare

An Emirates flight bound for Newark from Athens, Greece, was ordered to be turned around after security officials learned of a potential attack, according to reports.

Officials received a report of a man attempting to fly into the United States to carry out some sort of attack, a law enforcement official familiar with the situation told NBC 4 .

While the report was not believed to be substantiated, Flight 209 flight was turned back to Athens International Airport two hours into the flight as a precaution, the source told the outlet. A second airliner was also grounded over security concerns.

According to Greece state-run ERT News , Greek security officials were tipped off by US officials that there was a suspicious person aboard the flight, however, Greek police would not confirm the source of the request to the Associated Press.

Security officials learned that a man may have been trying to carry out an attack. Shutterstock

The plane turned around two hours into the flight while over Italy. Getty Images

Police said that neither the individual nor anything suspicious were found after the plane was deboarded and all of the passengers were checked.

Emirates Flight 209 to Newark Airport in New Jersey was escorted back through Greek airspace by two Greek air force F-16s after it was forced to turn back over Italy, military officials said.

Neither Italy nor France would permit the plane to land there, so it was forced to redirect to Athens where it landed safely, ERT reported.

The second Emirates flight, which was scheduled to fly to Dubai, was stopped in Athens before takeoff. Police said information received about a potentially suspicious passenger was not confirmed after those aboard were screened.

With Post wires