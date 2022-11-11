ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

David Warner's hint at Test retirement could begin another mass exodus from Australian side

David Warner has dropped a major hint on his international future - and it could see the beginning of another exodus from the Australian Test side. The 36-year-old has been a fixture of the Aussie lineup for over a decade, scoring over 7800 runs and 24 centuries for his country and playing some of the most dominant innings in recent memory.
Sporting News

Why you should go to the AFLW

It's time to get on board. The AFL Women's competition has been slowly building over the past couple of seasons. Now with its own air time at the back end of the AFL Men's season, the experience of going to a match is something all footy fans should have. The...
Sporting News

Four people arrested and umpire under scrutiny amid Brownlow Medal scandal

A group of men have been arrested over alleged illegal Brownlow Medal betting linked to the 2022 count. The Victorian Police's Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit believes votes for the prestigious AFL award had been released prior to the count. It is of the opinion that an AFL umpire is involved...
Sporting News

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera results: Jonas becomes three-belt champion before Hitman's emotional last dance

Ricky Hatton made a poignant return to the Manchester Arena as he shared an eight-round exhibition with Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera. Ten years on from bringing down the curtain on his professional career at the same venue, the former two-weight world champion walked out to his trademark Manchester City anthem of Blue Moon, mockingly beginning his journey to the ring on a Zimmer frame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy