Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
David Warner's hint at Test retirement could begin another mass exodus from Australian side
David Warner has dropped a major hint on his international future - and it could see the beginning of another exodus from the Australian Test side. The 36-year-old has been a fixture of the Aussie lineup for over a decade, scoring over 7800 runs and 24 centuries for his country and playing some of the most dominant innings in recent memory.
Sporting News
Why you should go to the AFLW
It's time to get on board. The AFL Women's competition has been slowly building over the past couple of seasons. Now with its own air time at the back end of the AFL Men's season, the experience of going to a match is something all footy fans should have. The...
Sporting News
Can I watch Floyd Mayweather for free? Live streaming options for Mayweather vs. Deji 2022 exhibition boxing fight
The majority of Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fights have been one-sided. They prove why he is a boxing Hall of Famer. Opponents aren’t given much of a chance when they enter the ring against Mayweather. Don’t tell that to Daley Perales, the trainer of Mayweather's next opponent. Mayweather...
Sporting News
Four people arrested and umpire under scrutiny amid Brownlow Medal scandal
A group of men have been arrested over alleged illegal Brownlow Medal betting linked to the 2022 count. The Victorian Police's Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit believes votes for the prestigious AFL award had been released prior to the count. It is of the opinion that an AFL umpire is involved...
Sporting News
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera results: Jonas becomes three-belt champion before Hitman's emotional last dance
Ricky Hatton made a poignant return to the Manchester Arena as he shared an eight-round exhibition with Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera. Ten years on from bringing down the curtain on his professional career at the same venue, the former two-weight world champion walked out to his trademark Manchester City anthem of Blue Moon, mockingly beginning his journey to the ring on a Zimmer frame.
Sporting News
World Cup bracket 2022: Download printable version updated live through FIFA knockout stage
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with 64 matches, 32 nations, eight groups, up to four matches a day, and numerous permutations and tiebreakers for group stage qualifiers and subsequent knockout stage pairings. It's a lot to take in, but The Sporting News is here to...
Sporting News
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Comments / 0