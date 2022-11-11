Read full article on original website
Twitter prank spurs unexpected scrutiny of insulin prices
A Twitter imposter cost a US pharmaceutical giant billions of dollars, but the viral prank triggered another unexpected crisis -- a new wave of scrutiny of the high cost of its insulin. By Friday, Eli Lilly executives ordered a halt to all ad campaigns on Twitter, a move that could potentially cost the platform millions of dollars.
Amazon plans to lay off thousands of workers: report
This New York Times report comes after Amazon announced it was freezing corporate hiring "for the next few months."
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s...
