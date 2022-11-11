Read full article on original website
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship
That special kind of love! Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have a love story that’s all their own — and Us Weekly is taking a look back on the pair’s journey to happiness over the years. The “Wanted” singer and the former NFL pro began dating in 2011 after becoming acquainted through mutual friends. […]
Bobby Bones Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Make it Further Than Expected
'Dancing With the Stars' winner Bobby Bones wasn't exactly most people's expected choice to clinch his season. Others have also gone further in the competition.
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Gisele Bündchen Goes on Vacation With Jiu-Jitsu Teacher
Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life. According to multiple reports, the 42-year-old model, who recently divorced Tom Brady, was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen's kids, Benjamin and Vivan, were also with them at Kijo in Provincia de Puntarenas.
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Mansion Is Back on the Market
If you want to live like Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown once did, you can purchase their former Georgia mansion. The home, which is in the suburb of Alpharetta, boasts 8,022-square-feet and is on the market for $1.9 million. The show is here the former couple filmed his controversial Bravo reality series, Being Bobby Brown, which aired for one season in 2005. Built in 2001, the mansion includes a library, billiard and media rooms, a terrace, and a mahogany bar, along with stunning closets. The listing was posted on Oct. 28 on Realtor.com. There's also a resort-style swimming pool and spa. Houston, dubbed "The Voice," purchased the five-bedroom property, located at 1014 Tullamore Place, in 2003 for $1.38 million. She sold it five years later for $1.2 million days after her and Brown's divorce was finalized in April 2007.
Ariel Winter's Career Takes Setback Amid Move From LA
Ariel Winter's television return after Modern Family was officially canceled at NBC before this season. After a production full of setbacks, including Demi Lovato's exit from the lead role, the network decided to finally pass on Hungry despite Winter replacing the pop star. It also followed her exit from Los Angeles, hoping to avoid the eye of the paparazzi.
'Yellowstone' Stars Have Perfect Reaction to Repeated Awards Show Snubs
Yellowstone is arguably the most popular show on cable television at the moment. The show's fifth season is set to premiere in a two-hour episode that seems poised to keep the foot on the pedal. Still, despite its success on Paramount Network, its spinoffs on Paramount+, and critical acclaim for...
'Modern Family': Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen Just Reunited
Claire and Gloria reunited for a night of fun and drinks to attend the Baby2Baby Charity Gala. Modern Family alums Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen posed for a photo that Vergara shared with her 27 million Instagram followers. "Is it cocktail [itsjuliebowen]??" Vergara asked with laughing and kissing-faced emojis. Both were dressed in gowns, with Vergara donning all Black and Bowen wearing a Black and gold ensemble. Vergara's caption is a nod to Bowen's famous impersonation of her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While speaking with Degeneres at the time, Bowen shared how her Vergarawanted to know if the dress code for taping the daytime talk show would be considered "cocktail" so that she'd showed up in the right attire.
'The Rookie' Not on Tonight, ABC Airing Michelle Obama Special Instead
ABC's The Rookie is not on this week. Instead, ABC News is taking over the 10 p.m. ET timeslot on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a 20/20 special, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts. The special is timed with the release of the former First Lady's new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. It will be available to stream on Hulu Monday, and the book will hit stores on Tuesday.
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dead at 89
John Aniston, the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, has died. The Friends alum announced Monday that her father passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Aniston's cause of death was not disclosed.
Britney Spears Says She's Not 'Sure' She Was 'Present' at Sam Asghari Wedding
Six months into being Sam Ashgari's wife, Britney Spears is reflecting on the day she said "I Do." In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 40-year-old "Baby One More Time" singer gave insight into her mental state on the day of her wedding. "Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven't had real consciousness in 3 years," she wrote, per Page Six. "There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me, unfortunately because when you can't breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!" After revealing she is doing better with breathing and taking things in, she added, "Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW...I just hope my family breathes well today !!!"
Mandy Moore Reveals 2-Week Update on Her Baby Boy
Mandy Moore is reveling in being a #boymom. In a Nov. 3 Instagram post, the This is Us alum gave fans a glimpse into her life with her precious baby boy. "Time is flying!! Two weeks with this delicious nugget. Someone is a voracious eater and already a pound above their birth weight," she captioned a mirror shot of her holding her newborn. Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, first announced they were expecting their second child together in June 2023. Their son was born in Oct. of this year. The 38-year-old named her newborn son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith.
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans 'in So Much Pain' as She Reveals Health Update
Jenelle Evans is asking for prayers. Amid her bout with esophageal spasms, the Teen Mom 2 alum, who in March revealed she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, recently shared a concerning health update, telling fans that she is "in so much pain" and "so sore" after undergoing multiple biopsies. Evans first...
'NCIS' Sets Date for Three-Show Crossover
NCIS is kicking off the New Year with a three-way dance crossover event within the franchise. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to...
Kelsea Ballerini Received Divorce Advice From Wynonna Judd Amid Morgan Evans Split
Kelsea Ballerini has been getting some advice from country legend Wynonna Judd as she moves on from ex-husband Morgan Evans. The "I Quit Drinking" and "half of my hometown" singer's divorce was just finalized on the heels of her on-stage collaborations with Judd, who is continuing with The Judds' planned final tour as a tribute the late Naomi Judd. In an Oct. 26 press conference Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, Tennessee (in promotion of the upcoming CMT special The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert), Judd, 58, opened up about the advice she's been giving the young singers who've joined her on the current tour, specifically addressing the 29-year-old Ballerini. (Click here for ticket info on 2023 The Judds concert tickets.)
'Hollywood Hillbillies' Star Delores 'Mema' Hughes Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, who starred on the Reelz Channel reality series Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. She was 76. Hughes, affectionately known as "Mema" on the series, died of heart failure in a hospital in Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, her manager David Weintraub told TMZ. Hughes' family also shared the sad...
Al B. Sure! Wakes From Two-Month Coma
Singer Al B. Sure has been missing in action as of late. The 90s R&B crooner has always been relatively active on social media, but in recent months, he became silent. As it turns out, he was gravely ill. In fact, he wasn't even conscious. Sure had been in a coma for two months. After a post from his son via Instagram, his rep confirmed the news. "I can confirm on record that Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery," his rep shared, per Entertainment Tonight.
